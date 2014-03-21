PHP Authorization with JWT (JSON Web Tokens)
By Miguel Ibarra Romero, Matthew Setter,
Need to authenticate requests to a server? Learn what JWTs are and how to use them instead of sessions to authenticate your users via API calls.
By Reza Lavarian,
Implementing social logins is making your head explode? Oauth to complex? No more! With Socialite, it's done in 30 minutes, for ANY social service.
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Claudio explores the Reddit API - from searching to authenticating with Oauth and downloading user data. Come tame this powerful beast!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern builds a fully custom calendar application using the Google Calendar API and the Laravel framework - check it out!
By Memi Allamani,
Memi Allamani takes you through a crash course of implementing a merged Google+ / Facebook login with Oauth.io
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern shows us how to use Laravel and Guzzle to build our own full Dropbox client with the Dropbox API!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris makes his cheap Fitbit vibrate on new Twitter DMs - emulated pager AND a silent wake-up alarm? WIN!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Another sourcehunt is here! This time, we're featuring conference apps, personal project managers, oauth2 helpers, and more!
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski continues the journey through Rails authentication and authorization options with this tutorial on how to get started with Doorkeeper.
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields shows how to use Gmail's JavaScript API to authenticate a user, then fetch the last 10 emails from their inbox and display them in the browser
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta takes a look at the Instagram API, and uses both Guzzle and a PHP client to access it - tune in and build your own Instagram app!
By Patrick Catanzariti,
The Jawbone UP is a popular fitness tracker. Patrick Catanzariti demonstrates how authenticate a Node.js server with the Jawbone API and return user data.
By Collins Agbonghama,
Agbonghama explores a PHP package used for adding social logins to your PHP application. Log your users in with FB, Google, Github, etc!
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen continues his series on social network authentication and demonstrates how you can implement Twitter and Facebook as a login system
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Rakhitha Nimesh wraps up the series by completing the hashtag contest app with Twitter's API