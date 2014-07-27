A Primer on Machine Learning with Python
By Ben Dickson,
Performing machine learning is fundamentally different from classic programming. Learn the basics of machine learning in this easy-to-follow introduction.
By Timothy Boronczyk,
Learn how to write a genetic algorithm, a procedure that solves problems using operations that emulate the natural processes involved in evolution.
By Michiel Mulders,
Improve your user experience with machine learning. Learn five strategies where machine learning solutions can realistically solve design problems today.
By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao,
Machine Learning Pipelines for the Scrappy Startup, Part 1: Benjamin Tan walks through how he sets up an on-premise machine learning pipeline with open-source tools and frameworks.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Emerging technology has reached new heights as we enter 2019 - VR/AR, machine learning, robotics, the Internet of Things. Here's how to get your start.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba surveys online resources and courses — both free and paid — for getting started with Machine Learning.
By Allan MacGregor,
Allan takes us on a ride in Machine Learning land with PHP-ML and explains how to develop a tweet sentiment analyzer with it (positive, negative, neutral)
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores how to connect an Api.ai assistant to Jawbone Up's API via a Node.js server as an example of IoT connectivity.
By Daniel Schwarz,
In this quick tip, Daniel Schwarz shows us how to use a machine learning font map to find the perfect Google Font, in the fastest way possible.
By Michael Grogan,
Michael explains how to use a Python API to connect to Twitter, and download tweets, follower lists, multiple tweets at once, and customize searches.
By Paul Götze,
Paul Goetze explains how to use JRuby to create a machine learning algorithm using Ruby.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern continues the movie prediction app building process, this time nelisting the full power of Lumen, ElasticSearch, and PredictionIO
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern creates a movie recommendation app with PredictionIO - a free machine learning engine
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how to use a popular AI engine to classify uploaded images of dogs into breeds - much like Microsoft's What-Dog app, but in only 80 lines of code!
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how you can add deep learning image recognition to your web apps using Clarifai and Node.js.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at extending the functionality of a personal assistant in Api.ai using custom intents and contexts.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno demonstrates how easy it is to extend the default Diffbot PHP client and get it to fetch custom data from completely custom webpage types
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc uses Twig, Bootstrap and Diffbot's PHP client to build a search engine app for Diffbot-powered harvested data collections
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc introduces Diffbot's crawling and searching functionality as he crawls the entire SitePoint.com domain in one go, and then queries the data.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces you to Prediction.io, an open source machine learning server you can use to smarten up your web apps - build the full app now!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces you to Prediction.io, an open source machine learning server you can use to smarten up your web apps - learn how to install it.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc explains some trickier Diffbot concepts such as API merging, custom domain regexes and repeated custom collections. Tune in to find out more!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc guides you through a step by step process of implementing a custom Diffbot API for analyzing SitePoint author profiles
By Bruno Skvorc,
Diffbot is a machine learning algorithm which relies on visual information - it parses content visually and determines parts of it as a human would.