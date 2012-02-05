How to Make a Career Transition Into Web Development
By Ivan Kreimer,
Learning to code after hours? Learn three key strategies to help you leave your day job behind and make the career transition to full-time developer.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott offers some simple strategies web developers can use to attract the positions other developers want with minimal effort.
By SitePoint Team,
Trying remote work for the first time in these testing circumstances? Check out some of our best remote work resources to get your team up to speed faster.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antionetta Perna shows how you can tackle five common coding challenges you might be asked when interviewing for a JavaScript or front-end position.
By Kayla Matthews,
Kayla Matthews suggests ways to keep in touch with programming and advance your skills even when you're not employed.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott provides pointers on how to tell you're about to be fired, and tips on what you can do about it.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In today’s market competition is fierce, which means you need to stand out. Here's a guide to building a portfolio site that will get people's attention.
By Stephen Altrogge,
Indeed Prime helps developers, product managers, data scientists, designers, and sales professionals simplify their job searches and land their dream jobs.
By Ellie Martin,
Ellie Martin presents some of the highest-paying work opportunities for those looking to work remotely in the tech industry.
By Aja Frost,
Aja Frost looks at four ways you can improve your startup's jobs page to attract better candidates.
By Laurence Bradford,
Laurence Bradford identifies ten ways to get involved in the tech industry without having to be able to write code.
By Laurence Bradford,
Laurence Bradford explains how to become a web developer, identifying seven important steps along the way to landing your dream development job.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A professional LinkedIn profile is hugely important. But what makes a profile stand out? What should be included, and what left out? Here's a guide.
By John Tabita,