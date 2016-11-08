Use Indeed Prime to Get Matched with Only the Best Companies

This article was sponsored by Indeed Prime. Thank you for supporting the sponsors who make SitePoint possible.

Looking for a job in the tech industry can be an incredibly frustrating experience. You must find companies that are actively looking for employees with your skillset, and even when you find those companies there’s no guarantee that they are in a solid place financially or have a good reputation in the tech industry.

If you’re not careful, you can end up working for a company that is on the verge of running out of money or is known for shady business practices. Suddenly you find yourself in a scene from Silicon Valley with no hope of escape.

That’s where Indeed Prime comes in.

Indeed Prime helps software developers, product managers, data scientists, UX/UI designers, and sales professionals simplify their job searches and land their dream jobs.

Indeed Prime shares your job profile with truly vetted companies which have both financial strength and a solid reputation in the tech industry. This level of protection ensures that you get immediate exposure to only the best companies. No more inquiries from companies being investigated by the FTC.

When a company is interested in you, they will reach out with with salary, position, and equity upfront. This means no surprise 11th hour lowball offers. Additionally, if you are hired, Prime will give you a $2,000 signing bonus as a thanks for using Prime! Not only do you get your dream job, but you also get some extra cash up front.

Does Prime Indeed really work? The average software developer gets 5 contacts from employers and an average salary offer of $125,000.

Worried about your current employer stumbling on your profile? No problem. You can choose to hide your profile from select employers, ensuring you don’t get pulled into any awkward conversations with your boss.

The best news? Indeed Prime is 100% free for job seekers! And if you refer a friend and they get hired, you get a $2,000 referral bonus. Please use this link to refer your friends.

Currently, Indeed Prime is focused on matching candidates with opportunities in Austin, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and London, with plans in the works to soon expand the list of cities.

To get started with Indeed Prime, click here.