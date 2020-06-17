Ivan Kreimer is a freelance content writer who creates educational content for SaaS businesses. In his pastime, he likes to help people become freelance writers. Besides writing for smart people who read sites like SitePoint, Ivan has also written in sites like Entrepreneur, MarketingProfs, and many more.
Ivan's articles
Webflow vs WordPress: A Head-to-head Comparison
By Ivan Kreimer,
Ivan compares WordPress with its rising rival Webflow, looking at the pros and cons of these platforms and why each might be the best option for you.
How Colocated Companies Can Adapt to a Remote Work World
By Ivan Kreimer,
Ivan Kreimer explores three ways non-remote companies can adapt their current situation to the remote-work landscape of a post-pandemic world.
How to Make a Career Transition Into Web Development
By Ivan Kreimer,
Learning to code after hours? Learn three key strategies to help you leave your day job behind and make the career transition to full-time developer.