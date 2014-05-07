How to Build a News App with Ionic 4 & Angular
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
In this tutorial we'll be using Ionic 4 and Angular to build a news application that makes use of a third-party news API.
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
In this tutorial we'll be using Ionic 4 and Angular to build a news application that makes use of a third-party news API.
By Charles Muzonzini,
By Charles Muzonzini, Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti highlights 5 tips and tricks he has gathered from his development work with the Ionic framework.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj looks at authenticating users via OAuth with a Cordova and Ionic based app.
By Wern Ancheta,
Horizon is a scalable backend perfect for JavaScript and cross-platform mobile apps, in this tutorial Wern Ancheta creates a multiplayer game to show why.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown covers installing the ionic framework and using it for creating performant and native-like HTML Apps.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta looks at using LokiJS with Cordova based apps for fast and light data storage.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta looks at creating a real time chat app based on Cordova, Ionic and Socket.IO
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to use the Facebook API in a Cordova app for authenticating and posting content to a Facebook app
By Julien Renaux,
WordPress Hybrid Client (WPHC) is an Open Source project available on GitHub, that lets you create an iOS/Android version of your WordPress site for free.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to create a video calling app for Android with Crosswalk and PeerJS.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to create a Cordova app based on Android that integrates with the Google Cloud Messaging push notification service
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta starts a two part article on creating an app for audio calling between users with Ionic, Cordova and PhoneRTC
By Jay Raj,
Jay Ray returns to teaching us about creating apps with the Ionic Framework, this time showing how it can help with location sharing features.
By Jay Raj,
In the second part of his Ionic Framework tutorial, Jay Raj shows us how to add sign up functionality and the ability to add items to a user specific list.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Ray looks at using the IONIC Framework to create a Bucket List application perfect for mobile usage.
By Jay Raj,
The options for hybrid mobile app development change on an almost weekly basis. Jay Ray shows us his favorite seven.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
AldoZiflaj introduces us to a Vagrant configuration that's perfect for getting started with cross platform mobile development.
By Arvind Ravulavaru,
This article explains how to create an Ionic app that is powered by a Firebase backend.
By Jay Raj,
Building a simple app with Ionic, an advanced HTML5 Hybrid Mobile App Framework for creating beautiful mobile applications using HTML5