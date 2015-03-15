Create Powerful CSS Animation Effects without JavaScript
By Paul Ryan,
Do animations need JavaScript? No! Learn some amazing CSS animation tricks you can perform with just a small amount of really cool CSS.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz shows how to mark up forms using only HTML and CSS, covering new CSS3 options that make it easier to style inputs.
By Louis Lazaris,
Start new websites faster by using this basic HTML5 template. Learn how to get started, understand important HTML5 elements, and use our free HTML template.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler demonstrates a neat trick for applying CSS3 transforms to background images. Rotating and skewing elements with stunning backgrounds will now be a breeze!
By Tiffany Brown,
Scroll snap lets developers define the distance an interface should travel during a scroll action. You might use it to build slide shows or paged interfaces―features that currently require JavaScript and expensive DOM operations.
By Tiffany Brown,
Think of CSS animation as the more sophisticated sister to CSS transitions. Animations differ from transforms in a few key ways, which we'll explore in this article
By Tiffany Brown,
We’ll now look at two methodologies for naming things in CSS: Block-Element-Modifier (better known as BEM) and Atomic CSS.
By Tiffany Brown,
Variables make it easier to manage colors, fonts, size, and animation values, and to ensure their consistency across a codebase.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler discusses 20 ways to optimize your CSS so that it’s faster-loading, easier to work with and more efficient, covering analysis tools, CDNs, HTTP/2, CSS3, animations and transitions, fonts, concatenation and minifying, build tools, flexbox, grid, SVG, critical CSS, and more.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler gives you an accessible introduction to using media queries with JavaScript with matchMedia for a robust responsive design approach.
By Alexis Goldstein, Estelle Weyl, Louis Lazaris,
In this exclusive excerpt from our book, HTML5 & CSS3 for the Real World, we examine the different types of structural pseudo-classes you can use.
By Alexis Goldstein, Louis Lazaris, Estelle Weyl,
In this excerpt from our book, HTML5 & CSS3 for the Real World (2nd Edition), we look at Relational and Attribute Selectors in CSS3
By Alexis Goldstein, Estelle Weyl, Louis Lazaris,
In this except from our book, HTML5 & CSS3 for the Real World, 2nd Edition, we take you through adding Video and Audio in HTML5.
By Alexis Goldstein, Estelle Weyl, Louis Lazaris,
Learn about the different input types in HTML5 Forms, in this exclusive excerpt published from our book, HTML5 & CSS3 for the Real World, 2nd Edition.
By Tiffany Brown,
CSS also provides selectors for matching elements based on their position in the document subtree. These are known as child–indexed pseudo-classes.
By Jose Rosario,
Animating elements in your mobile application is easy. And doing it the right way is easy, too... if you follow our tips here.
By Tiffany Brown,
Let’s take a look at some pseudo-classes that are specific to form fields and form field input. These pseudo-classes can be used to style fields
By Tiffany Brown,
Perhaps the most powerful of this new crop of pseudo-classes is :not(). It returns all elements except for those that match the selector argument.
By Tiffany Brown,
Think of specificity as a score or rank that determines which style declarations are ultimately applied to an element
By Tiffany Brown,
The CSS Pseudo-elements Module Level 4 specification clarifies behavior for existing pseudo-elements and defines several new ones. Only a few, however, have any degree of support in current browsers. Those are the ones we’ll talk about in this article.
By Tiffany Brown,
In this article, We’ll focus on the new and lesser-known attribute selectors.
By Tiffany Brown,
In this chapter, we’ll look at the current browser landscape for CSS selectors, with a focus on newer selectors.
By Louis Lazaris,
In this article, you will learn about CSS3. As you probably know, CSS is a style language that describes how HTML markup is presented to the user.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown presents a quick tip on using and installing Cordova, an excellent tool for cross-platform mobile development.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna discusses the capabilities of border images in CSS, describing each of the properties in the border image spec.
By Michael Palermo,
Microsoft's Michael Palermo outlines the current state of CSS in the modern world.
By Craig Buckler,
Browser repaints and reflows are expensive and affect your application's performance. Craig provides ten tips to help improve responsiveness.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington explains how to use jQuery and CSS3 to add scroll-based animations to your site and thereby offer your users a more engaging experience.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Antonietta Perna shows us how to use the mixins from the Bootstrap Less mixin library to our advantage.
By Jasmine Elias,
Community manager Jasmine Elias takes a look at the pressing issues in our forums including Javascript Linting, digital shelf-life and legacy, Sass and CSS3