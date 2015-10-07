How to Use Feature Flags in Continuous Integration
By Ben Rometsch,
We show you how to use Feature Flags and Remote Config to avoid the need for feature branches in Git, as well as any sort of test or staging environments.
By Ben Rometsch,
We show you how to use Feature Flags and Remote Config to avoid the need for feature branches in Git, as well as any sort of test or staging environments.
By Ariel Elkin,
This tutorial walks you through how easily Microsoft's Visual Studio App Center can centralise your Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery needs.
By Cormac Foster,
An overview of how Microsoft Visual Studio App Center can help you automate continuous integration and continuous deployment to save you time.
By Bakir Jusufbegovic,
How to release higher quality software and save precious time by implementing Continuous Integration and Jenkins CI server in a development workflow.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes sets up a CI pipeline on SemaphoreCI and makes sure it invokes Deployer or Laravel Envoy to deploy the app after a successful commit / test.
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj takes us through the basic process of setting up Continuous Deployment to a DigitalOcean server by means of Semaphore CI. Exciting!
By Alex Bilbie,
Alex Bilbie looks at Jenkins' newest feature: pipelines. With it, we configure Laravel's auto-testing procedure, and make sure our builds stay alive!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Nitpick CI is a service with a singular purpose - making sure your Github PRs respect the PSR-2 code standard. In this post, we'll put it to the test
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the Blink(1) a curious programmable USB indicator light that is highly customizable to suit all needs a developer may have.
By Taylor Lovett,
Taylor Lovett explains how WordPress developers can use Dockunit in combination with Dockunit.io for easy cross-platform continuous integration.