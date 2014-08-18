IT professional with 4+ years experience in software automation and testing who is currently employed in AtlantBH. Always willing to learn new technologies and improve my skills as well as improve existing software solutions on which I'm working
Bakir's articles
Key Guidelines to Continuous Integration and Jenkins CI Server
Web
How to release higher quality software and save precious time by implementing Continuous Integration and Jenkins CI server in a development workflow.
Write Modular RSpec
Ruby
Learn how to make your RSpec more modular and reusable by sharing code and contexts between specs.
The Basics of Capybara and Improving Your Tests
Ruby
