Ben founded London agency Solid State Group and The Hoxton Mix. He’s passionate about coding, starting companies, funding companies and using tech to make the world more enjoyable. He wrote his first web page in 1994, which probably makes him too old.
Ben's articles
How to Use Feature Flags in Continuous Integration
Web
By Ben Rometsch,
We show you how to use Feature Flags and Remote Config to avoid the need for feature branches in Git, as well as any sort of test or staging environments.
Introduction to the Java Standard Tag Library
Java
By Ben Rometsch,