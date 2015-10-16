content management system

How to Set up an Online Multi-Language Magazine with Sulu
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this Sulu CMS bootcamp post, we go through the full process of setting up a brand new multi-language online magazine site like SitePoint (+ languages!).
Sulu CMS: a CMS for the next generation. Based on the newest Symfony with all the bells and whistles, it takes a bit of getting used to. Allow me to help!
