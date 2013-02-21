Home-Made Twitter and Gmail Notifications with PHP and Arduino
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris hacks together a live-notification LED device with Arduino and PHP, notifying you of new Gmails or Tweets, and more!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris hacks together a live-notification LED device with Arduino and PHP, notifying you of new Gmails or Tweets, and more!
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at how to get started using Evive, an Arduino-based IoT platform.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris connects an Arduino to PHP and reads the log output to signal a LED on a certain condition, completing the real world Minecraft door-alarm
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt combines Minecraft and PHP to prime the ground for an Arduino implementation, culminating in a real world alarm for a Minecraft door!
By Alex Walker, Jude Aakjaer,
We'd all played with computers for years but SitePoint's Hack Day gave us a chance to make electronics with our first IoT project.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya takes you on a tour of Artoo, a Ruby-based platform aimed at making working with embedded systems and Ruby a breeze. Boop Beep Boop!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Our intro post to the world of IoT and PHP - a list of resources to get started with, and sites to buy electronic components from!
By Ritesh Kumar,
Ritesh Kumar teaches how to create a basic NodeBot and explains how to use Node.js to create a link between web applications and robots.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to use the Lightblue Bean, node-serialport and IFTTT to turn on a LIFX light bulb with the opening and closing of a door.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how connect up IoT devices to IFTTT using an Arduino, a LIFX light bulb and Node.js.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to display PNG images using a Freetronics Dot Matrix LED Display, an Arduino and Node.js.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to create an Arduino based remote control for Mac OSX using Node.js, johnny-five and AppleScript.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to display a Web API on an Arduino based LCD display using Node.js and johnny-five.
By Jen Looper,
Spark OS is a new operating system designed to make IoT development easier. We take a look at how it works and what it can do.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows you the basics on how to control an Arduino with Node.js and Johnny-Five.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
By Dhaivat Pandya,
By Marc Berszick,