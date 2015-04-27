PatCat is the founder of Dev Diner, a site that explores developing for emerging tech such as virtual and augmented reality, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and wearables. He is a SitePoint contributing editor for emerging tech, an instructor at SitePoint Premium and O'Reilly, a Meta Pioneer and freelance developer who loves every opportunity to tinker with something new in a tech demo.
Patrick's articles
JavaScript Beyond the Web in 2015
Patrick Catanzariti looks at the growth in JavaScript's potential within the Internet of Things in various ways throughout 2015.
How to Prototype Beacon Apps with Estimote and Evothings
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use Evothings and Estimote beacons to prototype a Bluetooth Beacon mobile app.
Gesture Control via the Myo Armband in Node.js
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use gesture control in Node.js applications via the Myo Armband and its npm module.
How to Add Images into Your Pebble Watchfaces
Patrick Catanzariti covers how to include images in Pebble apps across the three Pebble platforms, Aplite, Basalt and Chalk.
How to Use Pebble’s New Dictation API
Patrick Catanzariti provides guidance on using the new Pebble Dictation API with a demo that sends dictated messages to Slack via IFTTT.
Building a Google Cardboard VR App in Unity
Patrick Catanzariti covers in detail how to put together a Google Cardboard based VR app in Unity using the Google Cardboard Unity SDK.
Smartwatch Platforms to Consider Developing for in 2015
Patrick Catanzariti provides an overview of various smartwatch platforms available for developers in 2015.
What Developers Need to Know about the Pebble Time Round
Patrick Catanzariti gives the lowdown on the Pebble Time Round, what it means for developers and some tips for developing on the new platform.
How to Build VR on the Web Today
Patrick Catanzariti provides an overview on the options available for developing and delivering virtual reality in the browser.
How to Make an Effective IoT Dashboard without Coding
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to make a smartphone IoT dashboard using the Blynk mobile app and a Particle device.
How to Make a Useful Toggl Time Tracker with Particle and Node
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to create a Particle device powered button that starts and stops Toggl time tracking via a Node server.
Automating LIFX Lights With The LightBlue Bean and IFTTT
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to use the Lightblue Bean, node-serialport and IFTTT to turn on a LIFX light bulb with the opening and closing of a door.
Getting Started With The Particle Photon
Patrick Catanzariti explores the new Particle Photon, its hardware changes and the process of connecting it up to Wi-Fi and installing a sample app.
Visualizing a Twitter Stream in VR with Three.js and Node
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use Three.js and Node to create a real time visualisation of tweets in virtual reality.
Monitoring Your Particle Devices With IFTTT
Patrick Catanzariti covers how you can use IFTTT, Slack and Google Spreadsheets to monitor and log your Particle device activity.
Running Windows 10 IoT Core on a Raspberry Pi 2
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to run Windows 10 IoT Core on a Raspberry Pi and use it to control a pair of servos.
Cloud Connected NeoPixels Using The Particle Core
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to connect up a NeoMatrix NeoPixel grid to the Particle Core and its cloud service to control it via HTTP requests.
Streaming a Raspberry Pi Camera Into VR With JavaScript
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to use HTML5, JavaScript, Three.js and Google Cardboard to provide a VR view from a Raspberry Pi camera.
Augmented Reality in the Browser with Awe.js
Patrick Catanzariti creates an augmented reality LIFX lightbulb controller using awe.js and IFTTT.
Connecting the IoT and Node.js to IFTTT
Patrick Catanzariti explains how connect up IoT devices to IFTTT using an Arduino, a LIFX light bulb and Node.js.
Displaying Images on a Dot Matrix LED Display with Node.js
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to display PNG images using a Freetronics Dot Matrix LED Display, an Arduino and Node.js.
Filtering Reality with JavaScript and Google Cardboard
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use HTML5, JavaScript, Three.js, a smartphone and Google Cardboard to create a filtered AR viewfinder.
Bluetooth Beacon Enabled Apps with BlueCats and PhoneGap
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to bring in BLE beacon functionality to a mobile app using BlueCats and PhoneGap.
Connecting LIFX Light Bulbs to the IoT Using IFTTT
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to control your LIFX smart light bulbs using IFTTT, the Jawbone UP24 and the IFTTT ESPN channel.
Remote Control Your Mac With Node.js and Arduino
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to create an Arduino based remote control for Mac OSX using Node.js, johnny-five and AppleScript.
Bringing VR to the Web with Google Cardboard and Three.js
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to bring web APIs into the virtual reality world using Google Cardboard, JavaScript and three.js.
Displaying Web APIs on an Arduino LCD Using Node.js
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to display a Web API on an Arduino based LCD display using Node.js and johnny-five.
Web APIs and the IoT in Unity
Patrick Catanzariti demonstrates how to connect up Web APIs and the Internet of Things to the Unity Game Engine.
Working with BEM at Scale — Advice From Top Developers
Patrick Catanzariti spoke to some experienced front-end developers to get their views on how to deal with the popular BEM CSS methodology on large scale projects.
Connecting to the Jawbone UP API with Node.js
The Jawbone UP is a popular fitness tracker. Patrick Catanzariti demonstrates how authenticate a Node.js server with the Jawbone API and return user data.