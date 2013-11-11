PatCat is the founder of Dev Diner, a site that explores developing for emerging tech such as virtual and augmented reality, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and wearables. He is a SitePoint contributing editor for emerging tech, an instructor at SitePoint Premium and O'Reilly, a Meta Pioneer and freelance developer who loves every opportunity to tinker with something new in a tech demo.
Patrick's articles
What Does Pebble Time Mean For Developers?
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains what developers can look forward to in the new Pebble Time Watch.
BEM and SMACSS: Advice From Developers Who’ve Been There
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick contacted a number of developers who have used BEM and SMACSS in their projects, and collected their thoughts on how they can be used effectively.
Why JavaScript and the Internet of Things?
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article raises the question of why JavaScript is the right choice as the language of the Internet of Things.
How to Submit a Pebble App to the App Store
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to submit your freshly created pebble app to the platforms app store.
Reading Images and Data Using Canvas and JavaScript
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This video will take you on a journey through the basics of how to read in canvas data dynamically using JavaScript.
JavaScript Beyond the Web in 2014
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article looks at JavaScript in contexts other than the web. Specifically, it looks at JavaScript's use in the Internet of Things (IoT).
Skeletal Tracking with JavaScript and the Leap Motion
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article explores skeletal tracking using the Leap Motion.
CSS Shapes: Breaking the Rectangular Design Shackles
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick takes a look at one of the newest and more exciting CSS specs, the Shapes Module, and how it opens up lots of possibilities for interesting layouts.
Mobile Web Superpowers: Ambient Light API
By Patrick Catanzariti,
The Ambient Light API provides developers with a way to sense the light intensity around a device and allow their apps to respond accordingly.
Getting Started with Browserify
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article introduces the Browserify tool. It also shows how Browserify can be integrated with Grunt and Gulp.
[Screencast] Testing CSS and More with Charles Proxy
By Patrick Catanzariti,
A screencast demonstrating how to use a tool called Charles Proxy to test CSS in the browser.
Advanced Pebble Watch Configuration
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article is a follow up to a previous Pebble watch article. In this article, the reader learns to setup advanced configuration options.
Controlling an Arduino with Node.js and Johnny-Five
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows you the basics on how to control an Arduino with Node.js and Johnny-Five.
Pebble Watch Development with JavaScript
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article is a primer on Pebble watch development. This article not only explores JavaScript for the Pebble watch, but also looks at C code.
Controlling Your Android Phone with the Wave of a Finger
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article shows how an Android device can be controlled using gestures. The technologies used include Leap Motion, Node.js, on{X}, and Android itself.
Accessing localhost From Anywhere
By Patrick Catanzariti,
A round up of services that allow you to access your localhost web server from anywhere. Each service is discussed in detail with a description of features.
Controlling Web Pages with Javascript and on{X}
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article describes how on{X} is used in conjunction with Node, Express, and Socket.IO to control web pages from an Android device.
JavaScript Beyond the Web
By Patrick Catanzariti,