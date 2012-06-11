Rakhitha Nimesh is a software engineer and writer from Sri Lanka. He likes to develop applications and write on latest technologies. He is available for freelance writing and WordPress development. You can read his latest book on Building Impressive Presentations with Impress.js. He is a regular contributor to 1stWebDesigner, Tuts+ network and SitePoint network. Make sure to follow him on Google+.
Rakhitha's articles
Exploring the PHP IMAP Library, Part 2
In this part we’ll complete the series by discussing working with folders and reading email content. Let’s get started!
10 Must-Know Skills for a WordPress Plugin Developer
I discuss the most essential things you need to know about WordPress plugin development.
Exploring the PHP IMAP Library, Part 1
Whether writing your own mail client or customizing one of the many open source ones, knowing how to work with the PHP IMAP mail extension will be helpful.
Explore Aspect Oriented Programming with CodeIgniter, Part 3
Explore Aspect Oriented Programming with CodeIgniter, Part 2
Explore Aspect Oriented Programming with CodeIgniter, Part 1
Implement Two-Way SMS with PHP
In this article, Rakhitha Nimesh will explain the process of two-way SMS interactions and show you how you can incorporate it in your PHP applications.
Server-Side HTML Handling Using phpQuery
This article will give you a brief introduction to phpQuery and explain how you can use it in real-world projects.