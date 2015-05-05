Maria Antonietta Perna is a teacher and technical writer. She enjoys tinkering with cool CSS standards and is curious about teaching approaches to front-end code. When not coding or writing for the web, she enjoys reading philosophy books, taking long walks, and appreciating good food.
Maria Antonietta's articles
CSS Properties to Control Web Typography
Antonietta Perna looks at a number of different CSS properties that can be used to control text and white space on web pages
Adding a Stylish Lightbox Effect to the WordPress Gallery
In this article we show you how to integrate the popular jQuery Colorbox plugin by Jack Moore into the native WordPress gallery for a sleek lightbox effect.
Fast WordPress Customizer Options with Kirki
In this article, Maria Antonietta Perna shows you how to quickly and easily integrate the Kirki WordPress Customizer Toolkit into your own WordPress themes.
A Close-up Look at the CSS mix-blend-mode Property
Maria Antonietta Perna has created some visual examples and demos to help understand CSS's cool new mix-blend-mode property and how it can be used today.
Less: Beyond Basics with the Bootstrap Mixins Library
Antonietta Perna shows us how to use the mixins from the Bootstrap Less mixin library to our advantage.