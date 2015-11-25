Maria Antonietta Perna is a teacher and technical writer. She enjoys tinkering with cool CSS standards and is curious about teaching approaches to front-end code. When not coding or writing for the web, she enjoys reading philosophy books, taking long walks, and appreciating good food.
Maria Antonietta's articles
Fancy Web Animations Made Easy with GreenSock Plugins
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna gives you an overview of GreenSock plugins to add complex animations to your project quickly and in a few lines of code.
GreenSock for Beginners (Part 2): GSAP’s Timeline
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
In Part 2 of her GreenSock (GSAP) tutorial for beginners, Maria Antonietta Perna shows how GSAP timeline makes coding complex animations easier and faster.
GreenSock for Beginners: a Web Animation Tutorial (Part 1)
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces GreenSock in a multi-part article for the Beyond CSS: Dynamic DOM Animation Libraries series. Ready for some cool effects?
Are Your WordPress Themes Flexible or Fast?
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna discusses why flexibility can clash with performance in public WordPress themes and what you can do to find a middle ground solution.
Coding Safe Themes with Built-In WordPress Functions
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna discusses writing safe code in WordPress themes and shows some built-in functions you can plug into your code for added security.
Conditional Tags to Load Styles and Scripts in WordPress
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna shows how to use conditional tags in WordPress themes to load styles and scripts only when needed for better website performance.
Three Ways of Decreasing SVG File Size with SVGO
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna discusses three ways in which you can use SVGO to optimize SVG graphics to be used on your website.
Tackling Render Blocking CSS for a Fast Rendering Website
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna discusses CSS as being on the critical rendering path and points out a few solutions you can try out in your development work.
Lightning Fast Websites with Prefetching
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna highlights the advantages and a few downsides of prefetching resources to speed up website performance and improve user experience.
Optimizing Web Fonts for Performance: the State of the Art
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna digs into performance issues when loading custom web fonts. She discusses file size and FOIT and shows some cutting-edge solutions.
Make Your Website Interactive and Fun with Velocity.js (No jQuery)
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces Velocity JS, a super featured JavaScript library for DOM animation, and shows how to use it without jQuery dependency.
What Is the Right Image Format for Your Website?
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces five image formats for the web: JPG, GIF, PNG, SVG and WebP and explains how to choose the right image format for the web.
Tame Unruly Style Sheets With These Three CSS Methodologies
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces BEM, SMACSS and eCSS, three CSS architecture methodologies to help you write clean and maintainable CSS code.
Is Using SVG Images Good for Your Website’s Performance?
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna shows why SVG images can be great for website performance, provided you follow a few simple steps when you design and export them
Five CSS Performance Tools to Speed up Your Website
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna highlights the importance of a fast-loading website and introduces five CSS performance tools to help you optimize your stylesheets.
Cut the File Size with These Three HTML Minification Tools
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces three HTML minification tools to automate optimization of your markup for a faster website and better user experience.
Awesome Front-end Resources and CSS Animation Course
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna presents some front-end learning resources and the new SitePoint Premium's CSS Animation course by Donovan Hutchinson
Fun Web Animation Effects with KUTE.js
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces KUTE.js, a versatile library as her second installment in the Beyond CSS: Dynamic DOM Animation Libraries series.
How Open Sourcing Bootstrap Made It Huge
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna shows how the decision of open sourcing Bootstrap, the popular front-end framework, was key to its growth and success.
Animating the DOM with Anime.js
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
In this first article of a series on dynamic DOM animation, Maria Antonietta Perna explores Anime.js, a new library to make the web come to life.
It’s Time to Be Honest about Image Replacement Techniques
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna takes a critical and in-depth look at whether image replacement techniques are still relevant today and the alternatives.
Getting to Know Cutestrap, a Lightweight CSS Framework
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces Cutestrap, a brand new Sass-based CSS framework to fast-track your front-end development projects.
Faster WordPress Theme Development with the Beans Framework
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
In this tutorial, Maria Antonietta Perna covers how to build a WordPress theme super-fast, using the Beans Theme Framework.
20 Inspirational, Free Tools For Better Typeface Pairing
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
We have access to a wider set of web fonts than ever before, but choice can be a tyranny. Luckily Antonietta has 20 tools to help you better pair type.
Masking in the Browser with CSS and SVG
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna looks at the various in-browser methods available for masking images with CSS and SVG.
A Practical Introduction to Material Design Lite by Google
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria gives a nice overview of the features of Google's Material Design Lite framework and how you can use it in one of your new projects.
Introduction to jCanvas: jQuery Meets HTML5 Canvas
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Using lots of demos, Maria Antonietta Perna discusses many of the features of jCanvas, a jQuery plugin to make it easier to work with the HTML5 Canvas API.
An Introduction to CSS’s @supports Rule (Feature Queries)
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna takes a look at the syntax for the new @supports rule, which allows you to test for browser features, similar to how Modernizr is used.
Decorating the Web with CSS Border Images
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna discusses the capabilities of border images in CSS, describing each of the properties in the border image spec.
Using the doingitwrong Theme to Learn WordPress Theme Review
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces the doingitwrong theme to show you what it takes to have your theme ready for the WordPress.org repository.