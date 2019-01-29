Most professional environments are familiar with the concept of mentoring. We could define mentoring as pairing up someone who’s in the process of learning a trade with a more experienced colleague. A development mentor can provide help, inspiration, and constructive criticism.

How does mentoring work in the coding world? Is it beneficial? How can you find great mentors?

Is Finding a Development Mentor Important?

Alec McGuffey, from RookieUp, points out some studies that show one-on-one learning with a tutor or mentor has a big impact on the quality and speed of learning. Mentorship can impact the trajectory of your career: research by Sun Microsystems shows that developers with a mentor are promoted five times more often than those without.

Coding can be challenging, especially to beginners. Having a more experienced guide who has overcome the same problems you’re facing provides an inspiring example to follow. They can be a treasure trove of useful tips — on coding, and on navigating a career path in the tech industry.

Here are a few reasons a great development mentor can be a vital asset for you in your programming journey:

Mentors can advise you on how to get to your goals faster . With their experience, they know what’s worth learning and what you can skip.

. With their experience, they know what’s worth learning and what you can skip. Great mentors know how to challenge their mentees . The learning approach needs to fit the student’s needs and education level in the subject matter. If what a development mentor teaches you is too easy, you’ll perceive the process of learning as irrelevant and boring. On the other hand, if the content is way over your head, you’re likely to get frustrated and discouraged to the point of giving up. A good mentor can hit the sweet spot for the experience to be both challenging and satisfying.

. The learning approach needs to fit the student’s needs and education level in the subject matter. If what a development mentor teaches you is too easy, you’ll perceive the process of learning as irrelevant and boring. On the other hand, if the content is way over your head, you’re likely to get frustrated and discouraged to the point of giving up. A good mentor can hit the sweet spot for the experience to be both challenging and satisfying. Mentors who are where you want to go can inspire you to get there . Whether it’s their level of expertise or their role in your dream company, the fact that they achieved what you’re after is inspiring because they’re living proof that your goals can become a reality. They’re in the best position to show you how to get there.

. Whether it’s their level of expertise or their role in your dream company, the fact that they achieved what you’re after is inspiring because they’re living proof that your goals can become a reality. They’re in the best position to show you how to get there. Mentors for each step in your career fast-track your professional growth. It’s likely you won’t need just one development mentor in your professional life. When you’re at the very start, you might need a programmer who’s just a little more experienced than you. You might need an experienced programmer when you’ve found your first programming job. Maybe you’ll need another mentor to help you with your career journey. Having the right person to give you the right kind of help will improve your chances of success significantly. It will also enable you to get where you want to go in less time than it otherwise would if you were on your own.

Can I Succeed Without a Mentor?

Mentors aren’t a requirement. In fact, a learning approach that works for some or even for most people is not necessarily the best for everyone. People learn in different ways, and it could be that following an online workshop or course works best for you. You can become a good developer without a mentor in your life. And, if you happen to come across the wrong mentor, you could even be put off coding for good — the worst possible outcome.

As to why mentors are important to learning how to program, Jeff Casimir, (Executive Director of Turing School of Software and Design) has an interesting answer:

One of the challenges for new programmers is finding out that there are a lot more opinions than rules. The mentors provide an outside perspective which might reinforce or might differ from the instructor’s opinions. That’s really valuable. It’s also just not possible for a few instructors to possibly spend much one-on-one time with each student, where outside mentors are typically more available to spend an hour or two per week pairing. And lastly, it’s great for the hiring process; we’ve had students from every class go to work with mentors.

Things a Good Development Mentor Can Do with You

Here are some helpful activities your mentor could be doing for you:

Setting aside some time to respond when you need help

to respond when you need help Sending you resources based on your skills, levels and needs

Doing code reviews

Recommending Books , courses and articles

, courses and articles Sending you brain exercises like puzzles, games, and so on

like puzzles, games, and so on Carrying out live coding sessions

Discussing your work-related problems

Going deeper in the discussion of technologies, languages and frameworks, basic concepts, and so on

of technologies, languages and frameworks, basic concepts, and so on Helping you in laying out a career path

Helping you to stay focused. It’s easy to get lost in the web ecosystem. Every week a new tool, framework, or something else crops up. Mentors are great at advising mentees on what they should and shouldn’t pay too much attention to.

How to Find Your Development Mentor

For introverts like myself, taking the first step in contacting people for help doesn’t come easy. However, this is one of the obvious routes you can take when looking for a mentor.

You should have a clear idea of the kind of help you’re looking for. The best person who could help you lay out a career path might not be the same who could best review your code. Your reason for finding a development mentor will determine who you should be looking for in the first place.

Always be mindful of mentors’ valuable time. Jot down some discussion points before a meeting or volunteer to help mentors out with any project they might be working. These are great ways to show you’re aware and appreciative of the help they’re offering to improve your future as a developer.

Now, here are a few things you could start doing right away to find a great mentor:

Go to meetups, conferences, workshops , etc. These events are all great places to network with experienced devs and ask them for guidance.

, etc. These events are all great places to network with experienced devs and ask them for guidance. If you’re already working as a developer, you could ask more experienced developers in your workplace if they’re willing to pair up with you.

if they’re willing to pair up with you. Follow professionals whose work you admire on social media and connect with them. Say hello, include interesting comments, etc. Once you’ve established contact, ask if they’re willing to mentor you. (Show them your work, be respectful of their time, offer to help out on their projects, etc.)

and connect with them. Say hello, include interesting comments, etc. Once you’ve established contact, ask if they’re willing to mentor you. (Show them your work, be respectful of their time, offer to help out on their projects, etc.) Check on social media if any developer offers their time as a development mentor . For example, a while back the awesome Sarah Drasner was offering to mentor aspiring devs from under-represented categories in tech. This must have been a fantastic opportunity for those who ended up working with her.

. For example, a while back the awesome Sarah Drasner was offering to mentor aspiring devs from under-represented categories in tech. This must have been a fantastic opportunity for those who ended up working with her. Finally, if you decide to attend coding schools and bootcamps, you might find that most of them offer mentorship programs for their students. Make sure you explore this avenue and take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the educational institution of your choice.

Getting More Mentoring Options Online

There are several platforms on the Web where you can contact developers for help with a coding task, coding advice, etc. Here are a few of them.

Codementor is a very popular online resource where you can hire a developer to help you solve your problems. The platform allows for one-on-one live coding and pair programming.

Google Code-in is a global online contest aiming to involve teenagers in open-source development. Mentors from participating organizations help young contestants to work on real-world, open-source projects.

CoderDojo is a global community of coding clubs where young people learn to code under the guidance and supervision of volunteer mentors.

Codebar is a non-profit initiative that runs free programming workshops and events to promote the growth of a diverse community in the tech world. Attending these workshops will get you working with mentors or coaches who are there to watch and guide students.

On RookieUp you can attend design and front-end bootcamps. You can work online with mentors on coding projects and job-related matters.

Mentorcruise is an online platform that offers one-on-one mentorships on lots of programming languages for students, college grads and professionals.

Exercism offers the opportunity to work on solving large and small code challenges, submit your results for review and get feedback from other programmers. You’ll find tons of programming languages and it’s open-sourced and well-maintained.

Where Else Can You Do to Get Help?

Consider these options in your search for a development mentor.

Contribute to open-source projects . The code you contribute will be checked out by other dedicated developers who might turn out to be great mentors.

. The code you contribute will be checked out by other dedicated developers who might turn out to be great mentors. Solve problems and ask questions on Stack Overflow. Put your well-pondered questions (or even answers!) on this super helpful forum and start learning from the ongoing discussions in the community.

Conclusion

Having a mentor could help you accomplish your professional goals faster and boost your confidence a hundred times.

Here’s a little nugget to take away from this article from Susannah Compton of Jumpstart Lab: