Five Techniques to Lazy Load Images for Website Performance

This article is part of a series created in partnership with SiteGround. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

With images making up a whopping 65% of all web content, page load time on websites can easily become an issue.

Even when properly optimized, images can weigh quite a bit. This can have a negative impact on the time visitors have to wait before they can access content on your website. Chances are, they get impatient and navigate somewhere else, unless you come up with a solution to image loading that doesn’t interfere with the perception of speed.

In this article, you will learn about five approaches to lazy loading images that you can add to your web optimization toolkit to improve the user experience on your website.

What Is Lazy Loading?

Lazy loading images means loading images on websites asynchronously — that is, after the above-the-fold content is fully loaded, or even conditionally, only when they appear in the browser’s viewport. This means that if users don’t scroll all the way down, images placed at the bottom of the page won’t even be loaded.

A number of websites use this approach, but it’s especially noticeable on image-heavy sites. Try browsing your favorite online hunting ground for high-res photos, and you’ll soon realize how the website loads just a limited number of images. As you scroll down the page, you’ll see placeholder images quickly filling up with real images for preview. For instance, notice the loader on Unsplash.com: scrolling that portion of the page into view triggers the replacement of a placeholder with a full-res photo:

Why Should You Care About Lazy Loading Images?

There are at least a couple of excellent reasons why you should consider lazy loading images for your website:

If your website uses JavaScript to display content or provide some kind of functionality to users, loading the DOM quickly becomes critical. It’s common for scripts to wait until the DOM has completely loaded before they start running. On a site with a significant number of images, lazy loading — or loading images asynchronously — could make the difference between users staying or leaving your website.

Since most lazy loading solutions work by loading images only if the user has scrolled to the location where images would be visible inside the viewport, those images will never be loaded if users never get to that point. This means considerable savings in bandwidth, for which most users, especially those accessing the web on mobile devices and slow-connections, will be thanking you.

Well, lazy loading images helps with website performance, but what’s the best way to go about it?

There is no perfect way.

If you live and breath JavaScript, implementing your own lazy loading solution shouldn’t be an issue. Nothing gives you more control than coding something yourself.

Alternatively, you can browse the web for viable approaches and start experimenting with them. I did just that and came across these five interesting techniques.

#1 David Walsh’s Simple Image Lazy Load and Fade

David Walsh has proposed his own custom script for lazy loading images. Here’s a simplified version:

The src attribute of the img tag is replaced with a data-src attribute in the markup:

<img data-src="image.jpg" alt="test image">

In the CSS, img elements with a data-src attribute are hidden. Once loaded, images will appear with a nice fade-in effect using CSS transitions:

img { opacity: 1; transition: opacity 0.3s; } img[data-src] { opacity: 0; }

JavaScript then adds the src attribute to each img element and gives it the value of their respective data-src attributes. Once images have finished loading, the script removes the data-src attribute from img elements altogether:

[].forEach.call(document.querySelectorAll('img[data-src]'), function(img) { img.setAttribute('src', img.getAttribute('data-src')); img.onload = function() { img.removeAttribute('data-src'); }; });

David Walsh also offers a fallback solution to cover cases where JavaScript fails, which you can find out more about on his blog.

The merit of this solution: it’s a breeze to implement and it’s effective.

On the flip side, this method doesn’t include loading on scroll functionality. In other words, all images are loaded by the browser, whether users have scrolled them into view or not. Therefore, you get the advantage of a fast loading page because images are loaded after the HTML content. However, you don’t get the saving on bandwidth that comes with preventing unnecessary image data from being loaded when visitors don’t view the entire page content.

#2 Robin Osborne’s Progressively Enhanced Lazy Loading

Robin Osborne suggests a super ingenious solution based on progressive enhancement. In this case, lazy loading itself, which is achieved using JavaScript, is considered the enhancement over regular HTML and CSS.

Why progressive enhancement? Well, if you display images using a JavaScript-based solution, what happens if JavaScript is disabled or an error occurs which prevents the script from working as expected? In this case, without progressive enhancement, users are likely to see no images at all. Not cool.

You can see the details of a basic version of Osborne’s solution in this Pen, and a more comprehensive one, which takes into account the case for broken JavaScript, in this other Pen here.

This technique has a number of advantages:

The Progressive enhancement approach ensures users always have access to content.

Not only does it cater for a situation where JavaScript is not available, but also for those cases when JavaScript is broken: we all know how error-prone scripts can be, especially in an environment where a significant number of scripts are running.

It lazy loads images on scroll, so not all images will be loaded if users don’t scroll to their location in the browser.

It doesn’t rely on any external dependencies, hence no frameworks or plugins are necessary.

You can learn all the details of Robin Osborne’s approach on his blog.

#3 Lazy Load XT jQuery Plugin

A quick and easy alternative for implementing lazy loading of images is to let a JavaScript/jQuery plugin do the heavy lifting for you.

Lazy Load XT is a feature-packed jQuery plugin. You can opt for a simplified version called jquery.lazyloadxt.js , which lets you just lazy load images. Alternatively, you can use jquery.lazyloadxt.extra.js , which is an extended version of the plugin. With the extended version, you can lazy load iframes, videos, and generally all tags that use a src attribute.

To include Lazy Load XT in your project, at the bottom of your HTML page before the closing </body> tag, add the jQuery library, followed by one of the two Lazy Load XT flavors mentioned above. For instance:

<script src="jquery.js"></script> <script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.js"></script>

If you don’t want to use jQuery, Lazy Load XT offers a much lighter option, a small script called jqlight.lazyloadxt.min.js :

<script src="jqlight.lazyloadxt.js"></script> <script src="jquery.lazyloadxt.js"></script>

In your HTML document, mark up images using a data-src attribute instead of the regular src attribute, like this:

<img data-src="lazy.jpg" width="100" height="100" alt="test image">

You can then leave the plugin to initialize itself, or you can manually initialize it yourself. For instance, to initialize a selection of elements write:

$(elements).lazyLoadXT();

This plugin makes tons of add-ons for extra functionality available. To mention just a couple:

By adding jquery.lazyloadxt.spinner.css , you can display an animated spinner as the image is loading.

, you can display an animated spinner as the image is loading. You can add all the Animate.css fun effects for image loading if you just include animate.min.css in your project and write this line of code in your JavaScript file: $.lazyLoadXT.onload.addClass = 'animated bounceOutLeft'; . Of course, you can replace bounceOutLeft with any of the effects Animate.css provides.

Among the advantages of Lazy Load XT and its add-ons are:

CDN hosting support so you don’t need to download Lazy Load XT scripts to your server.

Wide browser support, including IE6-11 and Opera Mini.

You can lazy load images on the page, in scrollable containers, in both vertical and horizontal scroll layouts, and in infinite scrolling scenarios.

Using add-ons you can create great transition effects, implement support for retina screens, lazy load background images, and much more.

You can lazy load different media types.

The documentation shows how you can counter-act the eventuality of browsers with JavaScript disabled.

You don’t need to include the full jQuery library to use this plugin for lazy loading images.

For a full list of options and add-ons, visit the Lazy Load XT repo on GitHub.

#4 bLazy.js — Vanilla JavaScript Plugin

bLazy is a smart vanilla JavaScript plugin for lazy loading images. More specifically:

bLazy is a lightweight lazy loading image script (less than 1.2KB minified and gzipped). It lets you lazy load and multi-serve your images so you can save bandwidth and server requests. The user will have faster load times and save data loaded if he/she doesn’t browse the whole page. bLazy website

This small, dependency-free plugin lets you:

Lazy load both embedded images and background images

Serve different images according to screen size and high resolution screens

Lazy load everything with a src attribute, e.g., iframes, HTML5 videos, scripts, unity games etc.

attribute, e.g., iframes, HTML5 videos, scripts, unity games etc. Lazy load images inside a scrolling container

Support legacy browsers, back to IE7 and IE8

Use a CDN, so you don’t need bLazy hosted on your server.

Here’s a basic implementation.

The markup:

<img class="b-lazy" src="placeholder.gif" data-src="image.jpg" alt="test image">

You need to modify the regular img tag as follows:

Add a class of .b-lazy .

. Use a placeholder image as value for the src attribute. To save HTTP requests, you can also use an inline base64-encoded transparent gif. But beware, doing so won’t have the benefits of caching on subsequent pages where you use the same image.

attribute. To save HTTP requests, you can also use an inline base64-encoded transparent gif. But beware, doing so won’t have the benefits of caching on subsequent pages where you use the same image. The data-src attribute points to the image you want to lazy load.

The JavaScript: enter a simple call to bLazy and fine-tune with a map of options:

var bLazy = new Blazy({ //options here });

To learn more on bLazy and its available options, follow these links:

#5 Lazy Loading with Blurred Image Effect

If you are a Medium reader, you have certainly noticed how the site loads the main image inside a post.

The first thing you see is a blurred, low-resolution copy of the image, while its high-res version is being lazy loaded:

You can lazy load images with this interesting blurring effect in a number of ways.

My favorite technique is by Craig Buckler. Here’s all the goodness of this solution:

Performance: only 463 bytes of CSS and 1,007 bytes of minified JavaScript code

Support for retina screens

Dependency-free: no jQuery or other libraries and frameworks required

Progressively enhanced to counter-act older browsers and failing JavaScript

You can read all about it in How to Build Your Own Progressive Image Loader and download the code on the project’s GitHub repo.

Conclusion

And there you have it, five ways of lazy loading images you can start to experiment with and test out in your projects.

What is your preferred approach? Do you think lazy loading images improves user experience and performance on your website?

Use the comment box below to share.