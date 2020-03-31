30 Web Development Checklists Every Team Should Keep Handy

Building a website or app and making it available for the world is a complex business. A number of factors must come together to ensure the final product is successful. That means attracting and keeping visitors, meeting business goals, and minimizing problems. You can deliver a better product with the help of web development checklists.

As in everyday life, checklists can be a great organizational tool. They keep web development teams on track. They also ensure important tasks aren’t overlooked in the rush to complete a project.

We searched the web for the most useful web development checklists. They cover everything from front-end and performance to SEO and marketing.

Launch (Pre-launch/Post-launch)

A practical checklist that includes:

design elements to look out for before launch

functionality

cross-browser testing

SEO and content editing

This is a nice checklist tool built by Glasgow developer Fraser Boag.

This tools lets you:

check items as you complete each task

grey out an item if it’s not applicable

reset the checklist to get it ready for the next project.

Changes will be saved using cookies, so you can easily use the checklist throughout the duration of your project.

The checklist covers content, benchmarks and performance, compatibility, accessibility, analytics, and more. Items in the list include, among other things:

content editing

navigation usability

links testing

GDPR compliance

HTML and CSS validity

styles and scripts minification

Ben Cheng presents “… a simple launch checklist for web and mobile apps … for product managers to quickly test performance of their apps.”

Not only does the author include important tasks to complete before launching, he also explains the why behind his choices.

The list presents items belonging to the following areas:

performance

security

broken links

compatibility

SEO/social

nice to haves, such as a 404 page, print stylesheets, and more.

Back-end (Database and Server) and Security

For data persistence, you most likely need a database. The smooth running and integrity of the database are crucial to a fast and secure website or app. In this checklist, you’ll find items relating to:

database integrity

stored procedures

field validation

constraints

security

transactions and more.

These are stack-agnostic guidelines for best practices that encompass various back-end architectures. It’s comprehensive, including best practices on:

data storage solutions

security

server environments

application monitoring, and much more.

Towards the end of the document, you’ll find a responsibility checklist to organize your team’s work. You’ll also find a release checklist for the launch of your website or app.

Front-end

If you code landing pages, Fred Rocha’s deployment checklist is what you need. It’s succinct and to the point. It includes technical front-end items such as:

checking performance

validating the markup

checking the console for JavaScript errors, and more.

It describes itself as “perfect for modern websites and meticulous developers”. This is an online interactive tool that allows you to enter the project’s URL and get a complete report on the following areas:

head

HTML

webfonts

CSS

JavaScript

images

accessibility

performance

SEO

The check is thorough and reveals which items in the various areas deserve high, medium or low priority.

React App Deployment and Performance

This is a list of tasks you need to complete before your React app is ready for production.

This is a six-item checklist with fun and clear explanations of how to go about implementing each of the tasks on the list for a blazing fast React app.

Cross-browser Testing

Deeksha Agarwal offers a top-notch checklist to ensure your website or app works and looks as intended in all browsers and platforms on your local dev environment before the launch. Among the items you’ll find in this list are:

element alignment, and other HTML and CSS cross-browser issues

font rendering

API connections, and much more.

Rajkumar offers this handy checklist where he mentions all the items you need to test on multiple operating systems and browsers.

Accessibility

This W3C checklist includes all the items you need to consider so that more people can access and use your site. The items are grouped according to a priority number from one to three.

It covers:

providing text for non-text elements

organizing documents so they can be read without stylesheets

color contrast

appropriate structure and elements for HTML documents

expanding acronyms and abbreviations the first time they appear

logical tab navigation, and more.

This checklist presents WebAIM’s (Web Accessibility in Mind) accessibility recommendations for those seeking WCAG conformance.

This A11Y Project checklist organizes items under the following headings:

content

global code

keyboard

images

headings

lists

controls

tables

forms

media

appearance

animation

color contrast

mobile/touch.

This checklist is presented in a great, user-friendly table where items are grouped on the basis of their accessibility priority level in accordance with WCAG 2.0 guidelines:

Level A makes your website or app accessible to some users

users Level AA makes it available to almost all users

users Level AAA makes it available to all users.

Performance

There’s hardly anything that puts users off more than a slow website or app. Here’s another great checklist by David Dias. He labels his checklist “The only front-end performance checklist that runs faster than the others”. For each rule, you’ll have an explanation of why it’s important and how you can fix that specific issue. Also, items in this checklist have priority indicators. There are three levels of priority: low, medium and high. Finally, David also lists a number of useful tools that you can use to test or monitor your website or app’s performance.

Vitaly Friedman offers “an updated overview of the issues you might need to consider to ensure that your response times are fast, user interaction is smooth and your sites don’t drain user’s bandwidth”. Items in this thorough checklist are under the following headings:

Getting ready: planning and metrics

Setting realistic goals

Defining the environment

Assets optimizations

Build optimizations

Delivery optimizations

HTTP/2

Testing and monitoring

Quick wins. These are 15 issues that you can quickly resolve if you have just one hour to gain significant performance results.

Ben Halpern recommends Addy Osmani’s performance checklist, taken from one of Addy’s AMAs. Among the suggestions you’ll find in this list are:

code-splitting

lazy loading non-critical resources

file compression

caching, and much more.

Site Migration

There are different reasons why you would want to migrate your website. You may have changed from HTTP to HTTPS, changed domain names, or opted for a new framework or CMS. SEMRush offers a free online interactive checklist for managing this process. You can also download it in PDF format.

The main sections under which items are grouped in this checklist are:

Pre-migration

Post-migration

SEO concerns take center stage in this checklist. It covers reviewing analytics data, gathering key metrics and trends, monitoring top pages, and so on.

This is a comprehensive website migration checklist which groups its items under a

pre-launch roadmap

launch day

post-launch phase

SEO (Search Engine Optimization)

This is a super comprehensive SEO checklist by Backlinko that includes multiple checklists. In particular, you’ll find:

an SEO basics checklist

a keyword research checklist

an on-page SEO checklist

a technical SEO checklist

a content checklist

a link building checklist

As a bonus, you’ll also get some advanced SEO tips and tactics and some case studies and examples.

ClickMinded’s Tony Griffith lists a “step-by-step SEO checklist that you can use immediately. It’s a very direct, straightforward process that will drive more traffic and more customers to your website as quickly as possible.”

With great visuals and clear explanations, this checklist covers the tasks involved in:

basic SEO

keyword research

technical SEO

content SEO, and more.

This is a massive but extremely user-friendly, 66-point checklist that focuses on optimizing a website for Google in 2020.

On-page SEO is the process of optimizing a single page on your website, which is very important for getting a great Google ranking. Nathan Gotch of GotchSEO shows his step-by-step, on-page SEO checklist, which takes into account:

SEO performance

crawling and indexing

keywords

content

images

video

links

user experience (UX) and design and user interface (UI)

ranking your page in the local pack

structured data

and more

Digital Marketing

Here’s a practical checklist to ensure your digital marketing supports your business. A brand-centered, responsive, and Google-friendly website is first up on the list, of course.

Here’s an 8-point 2020 digital marketing checklist by Clear Blue Sky Digital. It walks through:

the look, feel, and security of your website

its SEO and SEM (search engine marketing) strategies

your social media marketing approach.

GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)

GDPR compliance is a must for most businesses inside the European Union or dealing with countries in the European Union. Its rationale is to give EU citizens more control and transparency over their data. This checklist covers GDPR requirements and what your business needs to do to ensure compliance.

GDPR regulations are not a walk in the park for big businesses, let alone medium to small ones. If you’re struggling, here’s a checklist that can help your business fulfill its requirements.

Conclusion

As you can see, some lists include items from different categories. Items under the Performance heading are present under the SEO heading. This is so because page load speed is a key component in achieving top search engine rankings. All aspects of a web presence must work together to achieve the desired end result. With these checklists, that kind of coordination is much easier.