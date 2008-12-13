Before joining Jilt, Josh Catone was the Executive Director of Editorial Projects at Mashable, the Lead Writer at ReadWriteWeb, Lead Blogger at SitePoint, and the Community Evangelist at DandyID. On the side, Josh enjoys managing his blog The Fluffington Post.
Josh's articles
Kuler Adds Cool Data Visualization
Web
By Josh Catone,
New York Times Releases Another API
Web
By Josh Catone,
The Internet is Taking the Shine off of Apple
Web
By Josh Catone,
The Future of the Music Business: Soulja Boy?
Web
By Josh Catone,
Why Facebook Will Have a Big 2009
Web
By Josh Catone,
Are All Web App Platforms Doomed by Fatigue?
Web
By Josh Catone,
Apple’s iWork.com Disappoints – Not a Google Docs Competitor
Web
By Josh Catone,
VixML: A Platform for the iPhone Platform
Web
By Josh Catone,
IE’s Decline Makes ‘Cross Browser’ More Relevant
Web
By Josh Catone,
Poll: What Makes a Computer a Computer?
Web
By Josh Catone,
Web Applications Reset the Playing Field
Web
By Josh Catone,
It Was a Good Idea for the AFP to Turn Off RSS
Web
By Josh Catone,
OpenID Needs to Start Getting Real
Web
By Josh Catone,
What’s On Tap: Predictions for 2009
Web
By Josh Catone,
The Top 15 Web Tech Stories of 2008
Web
By Josh Catone,
Top Ruby Frameworks Rails and Merb Join Forces
Web
By Josh Catone,
2008 Predictions: Year End Review
Web
By Josh Catone,
Mozilla’s Relationship with Google “Complicated”
Web
By Josh Catone,
Opera 10’s Y2K Bug: Browser Detection Goes Bad
Web
By Josh Catone,
Building on a Closed Platform? Tread Carefully
Web
By Josh Catone,
12 Ways to Keep Sane While Working from Home
Web
By Josh Catone,
4 Unique Apps for Tracking Time
Web
By Josh Catone,
The 10 Most Creative Uses for Twitter
Web
By Josh Catone,
Are Social Networks Your Home on the Web?
Web
By Josh Catone,
Google Hints at App Engine Pricing
Web
By Josh Catone,
The Day Web 2.0 Died
Web
By Josh Catone,
Poll: Who Do You Trust More, Google or Facebook?
Web
By Josh Catone,
Yahoo! Pushes Out Even More Social
Web
By Josh Catone,
Google Turns its Back on Firefox
Web
By Josh Catone,
15 Must Bookmark Sites for Design Inspiration
Web
By Josh Catone,