Before joining Jilt, Josh Catone was the Executive Director of Editorial Projects at Mashable, the Lead Writer at ReadWriteWeb, Lead Blogger at SitePoint, and the Community Evangelist at DandyID. On the side, Josh enjoys managing his blog The Fluffington Post.
Josh's articles
SXSWi: The Great Spec Work Debate
By Josh Catone,
280 North Announces Atlas: Web App Design Changed Forever?
By Josh Catone,
MicroPlaza Solves Twitter Link Sharing
By Josh Catone,
Mozilla Launches Very Slick Cloud-Based IDE
By Josh Catone,
Last night Mozilla’s Developer Tools Lab launched a public beta (dubbed an “experimental prototype” by Mozilla) of Bespin, which marries the slickness of a desktop IDE with the convenience of a web based app using JavasScript and the HTML5 Canvas element, with a Python backend.
Advice: Offer Support Everywhere
By Josh Catone,
In this article, Josh Catone shares his story about Offer Support. Good support is less about what tools you use, and more about how you use them. As long as you can continue offer support at a high level, you should offer as many different means of contact as possible.
Sign of the Times: TV Now Has Web Ratings
By Josh Catone,
Blogging Can Make You Money, Even if Your Blog Doesn’t
By Josh Catone,
Yahoo! BOSS: Now Actually Good for Google
By Josh Catone,
Yahoo! today pushed out a major update to its Build Your Own Search Service (BOSS). Yahoo! also announced a new pricing model for high volume BOSS users.
Passwords: Most People Do It Wrong
By Josh Catone,
Why Hulu Has the Advantage
By Josh Catone,
Chrome Extensions Likely by May
By Josh Catone,
In this article, we'll talk about Chrome Extension. We know that extensions are a priority for the Chromium team (Chromium is the open source project that backs Google’s Chrome web browser).
App Engine to Add Offline Processing, XMPP
By Josh Catone,
Firefox Exec: Bundling? No Thanks
By Josh Catone,
Firefox has a long way to go to become a monopoly, but they currently appear to have a head of steam and have recently captured 20% of the browser market.
Opera Fights Back: Announces Next Gen JavaScript Engine
By Josh Catone,
Data Breaches On the Rise: Bad News for SaaS
By Josh Catone,
Amazon’s Fine Line: Infrastructure Provider vs. Competitor
By Josh Catone,
Mozilla Phone: Help Design Your Dream Phone
By Josh Catone,
Lesson: Don’t Bury Important Stuff in Your TOS
By Josh Catone,
Facebook and Basecamp Turn 5: Which Means More to You?
By Josh Catone,
Facebook and Basecamp turns 5, in this article, we'll talk about the difference between Facebook and Basecamp.
Google Change Breaks Third-Party Analytics Tools
By Josh Catone,
Why a Bad Economy Will Help Social Networks
By Josh Catone,
Twitter Joins Digg and Slashdot in Sending Server Crashing Traffic
By Josh Catone,
The Top 5 Places to Share Code Quickly
By Josh Catone,
Will IE8 Be Enough to Save Internet Explorer?
By Josh Catone,
Cut Costs by Saving Ink with Ecofont
By Josh Catone,
Open Thread: How to Prevent Data Loss
By Josh Catone,
Bridging the Digital Divide Takes More than Just Access
By Josh Catone,
The Branch: Twitter Ad Network That’s Not on Twitter
By Josh Catone,
Google Launches Tools to Test for Bandwidth Throttling
By Josh Catone,
The Secrets to Success According to Netflix CEO
By Josh Catone,