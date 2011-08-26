The Complete Video Solution for Web and Mobile Developers
By Nadav Soferman,
As videos take up more real estate on websites and mobile apps, we introduce Cloudinary's new cloud-based video management solution for developers.
By Nadav Soferman,
As videos take up more real estate on websites and mobile apps, we introduce Cloudinary's new cloud-based video management solution for developers.
By Ada Ivanoff,
When you are a beginner, it's easy to get confused about where to start. To make it easy for you here are 12 Android tutorials to start with.
By Lami Adabonyan,
In this screencast I'll show you how to make your code more succinct by using the ternary operator to write shorthand if-else conditional statements in PHP.
By Tim Evko,
In this video I'll be reviewing a websites CSS rules to improve site performance with cssstats.com.
By Angela Molina,
Come watch Paula Chuchro talk and learn about the UX principles behind Microsoft Edge, as well as how we’re incorporating user feedback into the app.
By Angela Molina,
In this talk Chris Heilmann shows the pros and cons of new JS features and workarounds how to innovate the web and still keep it in a working condition.
By Angela Molina,
Join us for a whirlwind tour of our in-browser development tools, including lots of demos and a brief tour of our new open-source Diagnostics Adapter.
By Maurice Cherry,
By Paul Bridgestock,
By Adam Bolte,
By Paul Bridgestock,