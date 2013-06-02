8 PayPal Alternatives for Your Online Business
By Paul Maplesden,
PayPal is the biggest name in online payments, but it's risky to rely on it solely. These PayPal alternatives allow you to diversify your payment options.
By Sally Wood,
Sally Wood provides an overview of some of the best donation plugins for WordPress that provide your site with the ability to collect donations online.
By Bruno Skvorc,
A solution to the PayPal IPN Simulator "INVALID" problem - where the verification message always returns invalid, even if everything seems fine
By Corey Martin,
Corey Martin compares Stripe and Braintree, two online API-driven systems for collecting payments on the web.
By Simon Codrington,
We show you how to use Gravity Forms with the PayPal Payments Standard Add-On to create custom forms to handle payments on your WordPress website.
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco Malatesta shows us how we can implement user log-in via OAuth through PayPal's services, drastically improving our ecommerce apps' UX
By Ravi Pratap,
If you want to sell items in your iOS app you will need to accept payments, Ravi Pratap shows us how.
