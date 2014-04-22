How to Build Push Notifications for Web Applications
By Olga Petrova,
In this article, I'll show you how to make your existing web applications even better than before by adding native-like notifications.
By Yazid Hanifi,
Yazid adds real-time notifications to a simple blog CMS built on Laravel using only Laravel Echo and Pusher. Follow users and get notified when they post!
By Christopher Vundi,
Ever wanted to add user following and real-time notifications to your Laravel apps? Now you can - easily: with Stream. Let's see how to bootstrap it!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris hacks together a live-notification LED device with Arduino and PHP, notifying you of new Gmails or Tweets, and more!
By James Wright,
James Wright introduces you to the Web Audio API and demonstrates how to add notification sounds to a user interface in an bandwidth-friendly manner.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka takes a look at developing push notifications for iOS 10, what's new and how to take advantage of these features.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to create a Cordova app based on Android that integrates with the Google Cloud Messaging push notification service
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty shows us how to integrate local notifications with an Apache Cordova based mobile application.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article discusses noty, a jQuery plugin used to create different types of notifications.
By Amit Diwan,
In Part 1 we introduced Android Wear. In part two we move towards some development, adding support libraries to our Android wear project.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article provides an introduction to the web notifications API, which is used to let users know when something of note has occurred on a page.