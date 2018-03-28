Olga Petrova
Olga is a Sales Engineer at Sencha and has been a software developer for more than 11 years. She has experience as a front-end developer and has been working with Ext JS since version 1.1. Prior to joining Sencha, she worked at AutoVision GmbH (a subsidiary of Volkwagen AG), Clueda AG, dotplot GmbH, and other software and services companies. Olga graduated from Tyumen State University.
How to Build Push Notifications for Web Applications
In this article, I'll show you how to make your existing web applications even better than before by adding native-like notifications.