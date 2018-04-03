modernjs-hub

JavaScript Performance Optimization Tips: An Overview
By Ivan Čurić,
Ivan digs into JavaScript performance, from environments, response times, context, parsing, compiling and executing, to bundle sizes and shipping less code.
By Ivan Čurić,
Ivan digs into JavaScript performance, from environments, response times, context, parsing, compiling and executing, to bundle sizes and shipping less code.
By Ludovico Fischer,
Ludovico Fischer introduces you to the Fetch API, a new standard that aims to unify fetching across the web and to replace XMLHttpRequest.
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince demonstrates ten ways you can use native ES6 features (such as arrow functions & collection methods) to replace Lodash in your projects.
By Moritz Kröger,
Moritz Kröger shows to use ES6 default parameters and property shorthands to help speed up development and write cleaner, clearer and more organized code.
By James Kolce,
New to JavaScript, or been away for a while? Learning modern JavaScript can be overwhelming. James Kolce takes a look at the main concepts you need to know.
By Graham Cox,
What are decorators? How do they work, and what are they useful for? Graham Cox explains all in this helpful introduction to JavaScript decorators.
By Sandeep Panda,
This article explores JavaScript’s new Promises API, showing how you can leverage promises in your JavaScript development.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler introduces ES6 modules, showing how they can be used today with the help of a transpiler.
By Jeff Mott,
Jeff Mott takes an in-depth look at ES6 classes starting with the basics, then moving on to discuss inheritance, encapsulation, polymorphism and much more.
By Byron Houwens,
Byron covers generators and iterators, two JavaScript features introduced in ES6 (ECMAScript 2015) that have changed the way developers write JavaScript.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig's latest tutorial explains how to use complex-sounding ES6 destructuring assignment shorthand syntax to simplify your code and save typing effort.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig describes how to use proxies in ES6 to perform meta-programming operations such as intercepting object property inspections and function calls.
By Nilson Jacques,
Symbols, a new primitive type, are one of the lesser-known features of ES6. Nonetheless, they can come in quite handy, as Nilson Jacques demonstrates.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio introduces let and const, two new ES6 keywords for defining variables, showing examples of how they work and how they differ from the var keyword.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio introduces ES6 methods that work with arrays — Array.* and Array.prototype.* — showing examples of them in action and listing available polyfills.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio introduces the new ES6 methods that work with strings — String.prototype.* — showing examples of them in action and listing available polyfills.
By Kyle Pennell,
MSDN's Kyle Pennell introduces the new ES6 collections Map, Set, WeakMap, WeakSet, explaining how and when to use these new data collection types.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio introduces the new and improved ES6 number methods and constants, along with practical examples of how each works, and fallbacks for older browsers.