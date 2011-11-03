Quick Tip: Persist Checkbox Checked State after Page Reload
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates how to persist checkbox checked state (useful for remembering users' preferences) and implement a check/uncheck all button.
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates how to persist checkbox checked state (useful for remembering users' preferences) and implement a check/uncheck all button.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj looks at using PouchDB and the Ionic framework to synchronize local app data with remote central databases.
By Ivan Dimov,
Ivan Dimov demonstrates how to make a simple game in CoffeeScript, highlighting many of the language's strengths and time-saving features along the way.
By Louis Lazaris,
HTML5's Local Storage API has fantastic browser support and there are plenty of neat little tools and utilities that ease its use, 9 of which are examined here.
By Luis Vieira,
Luis Vieira describes how you can use font subsetting along with asynchronous loading and local storage to improve the performance of web fonts.
By Luis Vieira,
Luis Vieira discusses how to use local storage, part of the HTML5 Web Storage API, to improve the performance of a website.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article shows how jQuery and the Web Storage API can be used to auto populate form data based on historic data.
By James Hibbard,
This article shows how JavaScript can be used to create a simple style switcher. Local storage is used to remember the user's style preference.
By Shaumik Daityari,
This article shows how jQuery and local storage can be combined to create a simple to-do list application.
By Malcolm Sheridan,