Malcolm's articles
Combining CoffeeScript with ASP.NET
By Malcolm Sheridan,
This article focuses on integrating CoffeeScript with ASP.NET.
Combining LESS with ASP.NET
By Malcolm Sheridan,
LESS extends CSS with dynamic behavious such as variables, mixins, namespaces and functions, it makes CSS easy to work with.
ASP.NET 4.5 Bundling and Minification Update
By Malcolm Sheridan,
ASP.NET MVC 4 – Web API
By Malcolm Sheridan,
ASP.NET 4.5 Strongly Typed Data Controls & Model Binding
By Malcolm Sheridan,
This is another part of what's new in ASP.NET 4.5, by the author Malcolm Sheridan.
ASP.NET 4.5 Bundling and Minification Support
By Malcolm Sheridan,
ASP.NET MVC 4 Developer Preview: Enhanced Default Templates
By Malcolm Sheridan,
ASP.NET MVC 4 Developer Preview: Display Modes
By Malcolm Sheridan,
ASP.NET MVC 4 Developer Preview: What’s New
By Malcolm Sheridan,
In this article, Malcolm Sheridan will show you what's new in the ASP.NET MVC 4 Developer.
Diving Deeper into HTML5 Offline Browsing
By Malcolm Sheridan,
This article is the second part of Malcolm Sheridan's Offline Browsing in HTML5 with ApplicationCache.
Building Web Pages with Local Storage
By Malcolm Sheridan,
Using HTML5 Video and Audio in Modern Browsers
By Malcolm Sheridan,
Offline Browsing in HTML5 with ApplicationCache
By Malcolm Sheridan,
A Developer’s Guide to HTML5 Canvas
By Malcolm Sheridan,
Publishing with Web Deploy in WebMatrix
By Malcolm Sheridan,
Using Pinned Sites to Build Customer Relationships
By Malcolm Sheridan,
In this article, we’re going to look at just how to do that. If you need to refresh yourself on the basics of pinned sites, take a look back at our earlier article or go to BuildMyPinnedSite.com to build your own site in a few minutes.
What’s New in jQuery UI 1.8
By Malcolm Sheridan,
In this article, Malcolm Sheridan will show you what's new in jQuery UI 1.8.
Hosting, Publishing and Generating Traffic with WebMatrix
By Malcolm Sheridan,
Building Dynamic Websites with WebMatrix
By Malcolm Sheridan,