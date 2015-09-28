The 5 Most Popular Front-end Frameworks Compared
By James Hibbard,
Learn about the features, the pros and the cons of the five most popular JavaScript front-end frameworks, and how to choose the one that's right for you.
By Camilo Reyes,
Web apps don't require a JS framework! Learn how to build a feature-rich, lightweight and dependency-free web app with web components and observables.
By Jack Franklin,
Learn about Svelte, a JavaScript framework that's lighter on code than React, Angular or Vue, but powerful, efficient, and really fun to use.
By Beardscript,
Start new projects faster with the right scaffolding. These ten libraries and frameworks excel at helping you bootstrap your next web project in no time.
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to build a simple news app using Svelte, explaining what Svelte is and how to create a Svelte project using the degit tool from npm.
By Karolina Gawron,
Karolina Gawron digs into the pros and cons of Vue.js, and whether it’s the right choice for your next project, exploring the possibilities and limitations to give you a high-level look at the framework and make your decision a little easier.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler comes up with his list of the top JavaScript frameworks, libraries and tools, and explains when to use them.
By Chris Lienert,
Chris Lienert talks about selecting the right front-end framework for his company and compares the pros and cons of Angular 2, Aurelia, Vue.js and React.
By Jedd Ahyoung,
Aurelia vs Angular: Jedd Ahyoung compares and contrasts these two powerful frameworks. Ideal for Angular 1 devs not sure about making the jump to Angular 2.
By Richard Bultitude,
Feeling overwhelmed by the multitude of new technologies to learn? Richard Bultitude discusses JavaScript tooling anxiety and what you can do to combat it.
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco builds an AngularJS app to consume a previously built Laravel API application for making book wishlists. JSON web token authentication in action!
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks back at a remarkable year for JavaScript and the exponentially increasing number of tools, frameworks and projects.
By Paweł Zagrobelny,
In this article Paweł Zagrobelny discusses the pros and cons of using a framework and what you should consider before starting your project.
By Kev Zettler,
Kevin Zettler introduces you to Relay, a new framework for data fetching from Facebook meant to work seamlessly with React.
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Nowadays, there's so much to learn and very often so little time. Yaphi Berhanu shares six simple mind tricks you can use today to learn JavaScript faster.