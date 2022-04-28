Learn to Code with JavaScript: The Most Popular Programming Language on Earth

In this guide, we will show you how you can learn to code with JavaScript for free. The JavaScript programming language is a versatile one: with it, you can create web-based apps and games that run in any web browser and see the results right away.

As the language of the web, it’s also extremely popular and there’s high demand for web developers with this proficiency. This makes it a great language for learning how to code — it’s a skill that’s guaranteed to hold its value for a long time.

You’ll be amazed at what you can create! Let’s get started.

Learn What JavaScript Is (and Why It’s So Popular)

JavaScript was created in 1995 by Brendan Eich while working for Netscape. It has since become the most popular programming language on Earth, with millions of developers using it to create everything from web apps to serverless applications.

JavaScript is a versatile scripting language that runs on both the client-side and server-side of web development. This means that you can use JavaScript to create interactive web pages, games, and more.

JavaScript is also the language of the popular Node.js runtime environment, which lets you run JavaScript code on your computer outside of a web browser. This makes it possible to use JavaScript for building desktop apps, mobile apps, and even IoT devices!

As you can see, JavaScript is a powerful and popular language that you can use to create just about anything.

Why Is JavaScript a Great Language for Beginners?

JavaScript is a great first language for several reasons.

As we mentioned before, it’s the most popular language in the world. This means that there are millions of resources available to help you learn how to code with JavaScript.

Second, JavaScript is a versatile language. It can be used for web development, mobile development, desktop development, and more. You can use JavaScript to create a wide variety of applications.

And it’s a language that you’ll need to know and use at some point if you’re getting into web development.

Finally, JavaScript is an easy language to get started with. It has a syntax that is similar to English and it is relatively easy to read and understand. This makes learning JavaScript a great choice for beginners who are just starting to learn to code.

Learn JavaScript Basics for Free

Now that you know a little bit about JavaScript, let’s learn how to code with it.

What You’ll Need

JavaScript is a scripting language, which means that it runs on top of another application. In order to use JavaScript, you will need to have a text editor and a web browser.

A text editor is a program that you can use to write and edit code. There are many different text editors available, but we recommend using Visual Studio Code. It’s a free and well-loved editor that’s specifically designed for writing code.

Once you have a text editor, you can start writing JavaScript code!

Learning JavaScript Fundamentals

Learn to Code with JavaScript is the perfect place to start on your coding journey.

This is one of our most popular full-length courses and we’ve just made it free with every SitePoint account. No subscription required.

You’ll learn the fundamentals and core concepts of programming, and pick up JavaScript in the process.

The techniques that you’ll master will provide you with a foundation to go on and use in other languages, too. And each subsequent language you learn will be much faster to pick up. This effect is even more pronounced when you start with a great foundation in programming itself.

We’ll cover topics like variables, data types, loops, operators, functions, and objects. These are all key programming concepts you’ll find in other languages.

You’ll also learn how to work with the Document Object Model, which is basically a technical term for working with the elements on each page in a web browser.

By the end of Learn to Code with JavaScript, you will have a solid understanding of the JavaScript language and you’ll be able to write your own code!

Learn Intermediate to Advanced JavaScript Techniques

Once you’ve mastered the basics, it’s time to move on to advanced JavaScript skills.

Understanding JavaScript In-depth

Although it’s not free, JavaScript: Novice to Ninja is a comprehensive tour through modern JavaScript that assumes no knowledge and will leave you with a deep understanding of the language.

JavaScript: Novice to Ninja is a far more in-depth title than Learn to Code with JavaScript. At 600+ pages, it gets into the nitty gritty. Learn to Code is concerned with getting you up to speed quickly on the best foundation possible.

You will learn the basics of programming with functions, methods, loops and logic. You will also learn how to use events to track user interactions. Additionally, you will learn how to work with the DOM and Ajax to dynamically update your pages. And you will learn how to add functionality to your apps by using HTML5’s powerful APIs alongside your JavaScript.

By the end of this course, you will have created a complete, working JavaScript quiz app from scratch.

Learn JavaScript Frameworks

In these courses, we’ll take you beyond the basics and teach you intermediate and advanced techniques that are used in modern, real-world web development.

Your First Week With React

React is a JavaScript library by Facebook that has taken the development community by storm. It’s made it easier for developers to build interactive user interfaces and web apps, mobile applications, and more! Today many companies worldwide use React (and hire React developers) including Netflix, Airbnb, Instagram, and Dropbox.

This title is a collection of tutorials that will guide you through your first days with the amazingly flexible library.

Jump Start Vue.js

Vue.js is a powerful and approachable framework that will help you get started with your journey into web development! This book provides excellent coverage for those looking to learn more about this technology, covering topics like components & routing.

Svelte: A Beginner’s Guide

Svelte combines a small bundle size, very good performance, and ease of use. Svelte takes the best features of other libraries and combines them into one easy-to use package.

This book starts by shedding light on how Svelte achieves this, and then shows you how to implement applications with Svelte using the various possibilities it provides.

JavaScript References

Sometimes you’ll need to look something up quickly and get the syntax or parameters for a part of JavaScript without trawling through prose.

The Mozilla Developer Network (MDN) is a fantastic reference for all things web, including JavaScript reference material. It’s always kept up-to-date with the latest changes to the language, so you can be sure you’re getting accurate information.

Another great reference is Wrox’s Professional JavaScript for Web Developers. This book covers everything you need to know about JavaScript, including the newest features (ES6 and beyond).

If you just need a reference on those more recent changes, JavaScript: The New Toys is for you.

Where to Go from Here

Start coding with JavaScript and learn how to create anything you can imagine. JavaScript is the most popular programming language on Earth for a reason. It’s versatile, easy to learn, and there are millions of resources available to help you. So what are you waiting for?

If you want to learn more about programming in general, check out ourLearn to Code with JavaScriptcourse. It’s a great way to learn the basics of coding in a variety of languages.

If you want to dive straight into JavaScript and get really good at it, JavaScript: Novice to Ninja is the pick for you.

And of course, you can learn new techniques and stay abreast of changes in the JavaScript ecosystem right here with our JavaScript articles.