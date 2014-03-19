A Side-by-Side Comparison of AWS, Google Cloud and Azure
By Lucero del Alba,
Need a cloud service but not sure where to start? Here's a broad overview of what's on offer, from big players to small, and how to choose the right one.
By Lucero del Alba,
Need a cloud service but not sure where to start? Here's a broad overview of what's on offer, from big players to small, and how to choose the right one.
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov examines the most prominent players in the web hosting industry, wading through their plans, infrastructure, and reputation, to give you recommendations for the best hosting provider for your needs.
By Adam Bard,
Adam Bard shows how to get small, low-traffic projects up and running with Dokku on DigitalOcean, creating a Heroku-like experience without the cost.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes demonstrates Deployer, a tool for deploying PHP applications to live, development, or staging servers with just a few lines of PHP code.
By Bruno Skvorc,
See how easy it is to set up PHP 7 servers with both Laravel Forge and a manual DigitalOcean setup!
By Tim Carr,
Tim Carr walks you through the steps needed to set up your own, inexpensive, high performance VPS running WordPress on a LEMP stack (nginx, PHP and MySQL).
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc visually guides you through setting up a DigitalOcean droplet and deploying a PHP app to it with DeployBot
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article we show you how to deploy your local WordPress Docker installation to DigitalOcean, then sync a BitBucket repository with our droplet.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Part 1 in the CMS showdown series, this article sets up Nginx with HTTPS and Ghost on DigitalOcean, laying the foundation for future parts