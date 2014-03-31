Re-Introducing Composer – the Cornerstone of Modern PHP Apps
Claudio re-introduces a tool that most revolutionized the way we develop PHP apps: Composer, PHP's dependency manager. Still unfamiliar with it? Dive in!
By James Hibbard,
A recent report indicated that outdated JavaScript dependencies on the web could pose a bigger problem than previously thought. James Hibbard takes a look.
By Craig Buckler,
From autocompletion to locking down your dependencies, Craig Buckler shares 10 npm tips and tricks that are guaranteed to make you a ninja. Heeeeyah!
By Reza Lavarian,
We build a basic framework with a new dependency injection container called Disco, explaining all the confusing concepts along the way. Join us!
By Aleksander Koko,
Developers often use code from other libraries to reduce their amount of work. Aleksander Koko looks at dependency management in iOS with Carthage.
By Bruno Skvorc,
The newest edition of sourcehunt presents 6 more promising packages that might find a home in your project one day. Help them grow by contributing!
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew Carter builds a Dependency Injection container from scratch, showing you how that rocket science is really just fireworks strapped to lego figures!
By Joe Zimmerman,
Joe Zimmermann details the problems that can arise when your project depends on globally installed npm modules, as well as what you can do to avoid them.
By Joyce Echessa,
Cocoapods are great for handling dependancy management in iOS development, but how do you create one? We show you how.
By Joyce Echessa,
CocoaPods is a dependency management tool for iOS and OS X development that has been gaining a lot of traction in the Cocoa community.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter covers Composer Cheatsheet - a tool specifically designed to give you the summary of all the awesomeness Composer provides