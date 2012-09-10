How To Use App Center To Build, Test And Deliver iOS Apps
By Ariel Elkin,
This tutorial walks you through how easily Microsoft's Visual Studio App Center can centralise your Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery needs.
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj takes us through the basic process of setting up Continuous Deployment to a DigitalOcean server by means of Semaphore CI. Exciting!
By Eric Elliott,
Eric Elliott takes JavaScript testing under the microscope, examining the kinds of tests available and demonstrating how they enhance software stability.
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman presents a dead easy way of doing continuous delivery (integration + deployment) with the power of ContinuousPHP and Zend Server
By Glenn Goodrich,
Glenn Goodrich takes us on a voyage aboard the vessel Codeship, exploring the high seas of continuous integration with the new ParallelCI tool
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter considers the security implications of transferring files over FTP - a common practice among developers, and how the process can be improved.
By Craig Buckler,
How deploying website and app updates using manual FTP methods can break down, and how Continuous Delivery can provide an easier and more robust process
By Vishal Biyani,
CloudBees is a platform for accelerating Java and JVM based applications with complete life cycle in cloud