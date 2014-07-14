The Tao of Digital Agency Profitability
By Tim O’Neill,
Understand the main drivers of agency profitability, and learn tips, tactics and techniques that agency leaders can put into practice.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
A review of 36 of the best web tools and services around to help you start your business, whether it's to launch your website or streamline invoicing.
By John Fairhurst,
John Fairhurst introduces Steve McLeod, founder and chairman of Fire and Safety Australia, Australia’s leading safety training company, exploring his secrets on how he grew his business from the ground up.
By M. David Green,
In this exclusive excerpt from our book, Scrum: Novice to NInja, by M. David Green, we discuss how to get teams started with the Scrum process.
By M. David Green,
In this book excerpt, we continue looking into the importance of walking through a story during Scrum processes.
By M. David Green,
In this exclusive excerpt from our book Scrum: Novice to Ninja, we look at the importance of the second Standup and why developers should utilize it.
By M. David Green,
In this exclusive excerpt from our book, Scrum: Novice to Ninja, we expand further into the importance of the Scrum Contract.
By M. David Green,
Take a look at how web and mobile development teams work with the various features of scrum, in this excerpt from our book, Scrum: Novice to Ninja..
By Daniel Schwarz,
Check out these 40+ free templates for business, including for invoices, project management, marketing and more.
By Anada Lakra,
Having trouble naming your brand? Here's a excellent step-by-step process on how to name a brand from the team at 99designs.
By John Barton,
Ever wondered how rebranding works? 99designs Engineering Manager John Barton conveys how to rebrand efficiently and correctly.
By Abhishek Talreja,
Businesses without good process management leave a lot of money on the table. Here's how you can boost your small business productivity.
By Aleczander Gamboa,
Hacking UI and Side Project Accelerator Co-Founder David Tinter shares his top tips to turning your side project into a full-time gig.
By Sally Wood,
If you’re developing a website for your business, Sally Wood covers some WordPress plugins for business websites you won't want to miss.
By Robyn Tippin,
Robyn Tippin looks at three app monetization options that are an alternative to paid downloads.
By SitePoint Offers,
By SitePoint Offers,
By Jaykishan Panchal,
Jaykishan Panchal looks at how tackling the complexities of enterprise app development can be beneficial for your development business.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward introduces Estonia's e-Residency Program, which provides a way to register a business abroad and acquire a secure, digital identity.
By Simon Julian,
SitePoint's CEO, Simon Julian, welcomes A Book Apart and talks about the partnership and our excitement at being able to offer the full ABA catalogue.
By Simon Julian,
SitePoint's CEO, Simon Julian, will be joining in the Vinnies CEO sleepout this year on the 18th of June.
By Simon Julian,
SitePoint's CEO Simon Julian talks about some of the most important aspects of great Servant Leadership and why he feels that they are important for leaders
By Charles Costa,
Do you find yourself doing the same project over and over again? Why not create a product then - or rather a SaaS company? It could be easy passive income.
By Lauren Holliday,
“The first step is stop listening to advice:” An interview with freelancer turned entrepreneur Paul Jarvis, who teaches freelancers how to build businesses.
By M. David Green,
A look at the similarities and differences between Scrum and Kanban, to help Agile teams decide which approach best suits their needs.
By Richa Jain,
Richa Jain highlights some of the major differences between desktop and mobile design and approaches on how to solve them.
By Charles Costa,
Charles Costa shows us 5 tips to improve your app marketplace ranking and gain those crucial views and downloads.
By Craig Buckler,
It's tough to read a contract. But a few minutes slogging through the "legalese" today can save you from a serious legal battle later.
By Ernie Diaz,
China represents a huge opportunity to web developers and entrepreneurs, but a successful move to the country can be difficult. Ernie Diaz offers some tips.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A professional LinkedIn profile is hugely important. But what makes a profile stand out? What should be included, and what left out? Here's a guide.