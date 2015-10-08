Upgrade Your Project with CSS Selector and Custom Attributes
By Tim Harrison,
By Karen Teboulle,
Following our last research, we examined top job searching websites around the world to determine in-demand automation skills and technologies for 2018.
By M. David Green,
Applying functional techniques improved my programs, problem-solving skills, process; my code was cleaner and easier to maintain — with less work.
We’re happy to introduce Mini Courses, it’s a shorter course made for your quick breaks. In 1-hour, we'll show you how to make your first chatbot, for free!
Learn to make informed UX decisions based on qualitative data through UX analytics.
By Jeff Smith, Chris Coyier,
Last week we held our highly anticipated live webinar with Chris Coyier. Let's recap the information we learnt about Making the Most of CodePen.
Take a lesson of Diving into ES2015 with Darin Haener in our next live event - a live lesson! Check out what we'll cover and register to join us.
Last week we spoke with Rachel Andrew, a CSS Working Group Invited Expert about CSS for paged media. Here's a recap of your questions for her.
WordPress security is often an area in WordPress left neglected or done incorrectly. Read our recap with Chris Burgess in our WordPress security webinar.
Did you know that WordPress powers a third of the web, and a popular target for attackers? This week we chat to Chris Burgess on WordPress Security.
We think it's important to connect you with subject matter specialists and give you a chance to say hello and ask them a question. Last week, we caught up with Daniel Schwarz for a chat about Sketch 3.
Take a sneak peak at one of our lesson in our Python course. In this video, you'll explore how to create anonymous functions in Python, lambda functions.
Gain confidence with default properties, such as properties, defaults, and modules and allow your components to be used without any properties being passed.
Learn the key differences are between Canva and Canva for Work. Your brand can have a more consistent look, while your team work more efficiently.
In this video you will learn how to write controller specs and isolate them from other parts of your application with the help of mocks and stubs.
Most PHP developers are used to using cURL to fetch data from a server However, there’s a better alternative: the Guzzle HTTP client.
Have you ever heard of a HTML document outline? It's been nearly forgotten since HTML5, but it means a more accessibility and better semantic structure.
In this video we'll learn two ways of managing sample data: fixtures and factories. As well as annotations for models and specs, and generating fake data.
I will show you a simple way to make sure that the themes you download are clean and you no longer have to fear the hidden malware.
Changing the default WordPress configuration permissions is one of the simplest ways to harden your WordPress website. I teach you how without plugins!
Without automated testing, you'll have to manually re-test all the features of your app every time you refactor the code or add something new. Enter RSpec!
In this screencast, Joe Lowery will show you how to get up and running with Composer and its companion service, Packagist and become a more efficient coder.
There are plenty of plugins to backup your WordPress site, yet the best way to ensure your backup works is... to do it manually! I'll show you how in 5mins.
I'll get you prepped and ready to go so you can build a card game using Ruby 2.0. You're on your way towards having ruby ticked off your your to-do list.
Before going neck deep into your logo project, learn about basic color theory, cliches and metaphors specifically guiding you in your logo endeavours.
Android development uses the popular Java programming language. In this video we look at the basics of Java and the additions that Android brings to it.
You may have noticed that images on websites can be heavy and slow. In this screencast we'll take a look at how to lazyload an image, improving performance.
Last week Tiffany Brown, author of CSS Master, joined us on the forums for a Q&A session discussing CSS Animations. Read the highlights of her conversation.
Learn how to protect your PHP applications from Brute Force Attacks. I'll show you how in this screencast.
In this screencast I'll show you how to use CSS counters for greater flexibility in building custom lists or any other sequence with automatic numbering.