Tim Harrison is a Principal & QA Architect at SQA² with 8 years of experience in the QA industry. Having a deep background in enterprise Software Quality Assurance, he leads QA teams in a diverse set of industries such as Online Retail, Web Hosting, Automotive, Health Care, and Expense Management. As the Chief Knowledge Officer of SQA², he drove effective learning and growth in the enterprise through the implementation of a Learning Management System as well as weekly hands-on technical training sessions. He drives and delivers process driven continuous improvement, risk mitigation, cost reduction and effective communication.