Watch: Adding a Lap Logger to a React Stopwatch
By Michael Chan
JavaScript
Adding a lap-timer is no walk in the park, but what good is a stopwatch that only tracks one lap? We’ll take all we’ve learned about state, lists, and conditional rendering to add this new feature. When we’re done you’ll be running laps of joy around your computer and timing them accurately.
This is part 3 of the Building a Stopwatch in React series.
Michael is obsessed with teaching. He designs at Planning Center Online, organizes Full Stack Talks in San Diego, and teaches React.js at SitePoint. He thinks his wife and two ridiculous kids are super great. Also ramen.
