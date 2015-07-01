How to Build a Virtual Design Team with 99designs
By Daniel Schwarz,
99designs is a marketplace for finding the best design talent, but did you know that you can curate your own on-call team of super-designers? Here's how.
99designs is a marketplace for finding the best design talent, but did you know that you can curate your own on-call team of super-designers? Here's how.
Many nerdy tech companies have used 99designs to obtain a great logo. Here are a few of the best — with a look at how their briefs ensured quality results.
By Kelsey Bryant,
We chat with Martis about her education, where she draws her inspiration from and what she has planned next.
By Alex Bigman,
The world of fonts has come a long way. 99designs writer Alex Bigman showcases the evolution of fonts in this condensed mini history lesson.
By Marianne Kipp,
When it comes to branding your business, a logo is always essential. But how much should you pay for it? Here's a lowdown on what to consider.
By Anada Lakra,
Having trouble naming your brand? Here's a excellent step-by-step process on how to name a brand from the team at 99designs.
By John Barton,
Ever wondered how rebranding works? 99designs Engineering Manager John Barton conveys how to rebrand efficiently and correctly.
By Sasha Manusama,
Graphic designer Boris Radulovic (bo_rad) shares his industry insights and how 99Designs has helped him with his freelance career.
By Ophelie Lechat,
The best 99designs offer available: a free contest giveaway, and a free $99 upgrade on any logo or design contest.
By Kaitlyn Ellison,
Meet Konstantin Yastrebov, a freelance graphic designer making waves in the industry for his unique creativity. We discover how he got his foot in the door.
By Kelsey Bryant,
Curious about pursuing a career in design? artsigma from 99designs opens up about his career to date and how he got to where he is now.
By Kelsey Bryant,
How do you break into the book cover design industry? Book designer Miladinka Milic shares her insights and how she stumbled into the industry by accident.
By Kelsey Bryant,
What makes a good book cover designer, and how can you work with one? Kerry Ellis, one of 99designs' top designers, shares her advice.
By Charles Costa,
Publishing your own eBooks can seem daunting, however WordPress' versatility makes eBook creation easy by using existing content and off-the-shelf plugins.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
Freelance income has its ups and downs. Info products can help you diversify your income--and they're easy to create. Here's how to get started.
By Dennis Hotson,
Dennis Hotson discusses the process of building an API, from scoping and working with developers to documenting and choosing between REST and RPC.