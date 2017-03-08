Design & UX
Article

4 Nerdy Companies That Have Used 99designs

By Daniel Schwarz

Using Adobe XD on Mac? Download our Handy Cheat Sheet of Keyboard Shortcuts!

More from this author

This article was sponsored by 99designs. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

99designs is an on-demand marketplace where companies can run a design contest to find their dream business card design, website, stationary, social media assets, and so on. In this article we’ll take a look at some of the nerdiest companies that have used 99designs to find their logo!

How Does the Process Work?

Companies start by creating a design brief for the logo, outlining details of their customer demographic, the logo’s requirements, and a list of things to not do with the design. They pay a fee to receive an unlimited amount of submissions (the higher the fee, the higher the prize, and that will result in more high-quality designers entering the contest).

But how do companies increase their chances of finding their dream logo? By creating the best brief of course! Designs that win, win because the designer listened carefully to the brief.

Let’s take a look at some examples!

StackOverflow

StackOverflow is a Q&A community where developers can seek help with programming-related issues, although Jeff and Joel wanted something that was meaningful to both programmers and non-programmers. It had to be clean, simple, memorable, read the word “stackoverflow”, and use an icon of some kind. It’s safe to say that most of the runners-up chose a “memory overflowing a call stack” concept, which developers would clearly understand, but also beginner programmers would grasp the basic concept of.

Which is kind of fitting for a Q&A website where there are beginners and experts alike — it was simply a matter of choosing the one design that exhales “awesomeness” (as Jeff requested!).

Have a look at the winning design by Please_Remove, and the runners-up. Jeff and Joel didn’t specify any color requirements, but the top three runners-up all used orange colors — you can tell entrants which designs you like the most, to give future entrants some insight into what you’re looking for, so that likely resulted in an influx of orange designs afterwards.

StackOverflow logo

Flippa

Flippa is the largest marketplace for buying and selling websites, domains and apps. Flippa needed to come across as serious and trustworthy if it was to attract entrepreneurs, internet marketers and website investors, and they had decided that the logo needed to look appealing on a light blue (#dbe5ee) background, as well as a black and white background.

Disallowed concepts included:

  • Dolphins (lol)
  • Cartoons
  • Flipped letters
  • Gradients, shadows and gimmicky Photoshop filters
  • Dollar signs, or anything related to “Get rich quick”

Basically, cheesy or dishonest-looking logos were a no-no; however, the logo could simply be the word Flippa.

As far as design briefs go, this one is very concise, and so the winning design by Matjak sported a trustworthy dark-blue color in a sophisticated slab font.

Flippa still uses this logo today (although they use the black background/white text version on their website nowadays).

Flippa logo

DraftKings

DraftKings is a website for playing daily fantasy sports for cash prizes. In their overview they mention a couple of their competitors to give the entrants an idea of what they’d be expecting (which is quite handy for the designer).

DraftKings’ audience is the typical 18 to 40-year old male who loves sports, and while the design should naturally imply “money”, they didn’t want it to be too embellished, so I think the winning design by Relic 57 (which is still used today) was well deserved. The crown illustration certainly implied “wealth” without being too obvious about it (a dollar sign would have definitely and undesirably come across as “gimmicky”).

Relic 57’s design would then go on to spawn a tonne of variations that would be used in all areas of Draftkings’ website — many of these use dollar-green and gold colors to further elaborate on the concept of “playing for money”.

DraftKings logo

Docker

Docker is an open-source engine that lets developers and sysadmins build, ship, and run distributed applications as a lightweight container. Docker specifically asked for a character-type logo (like Drupal, Linux or Mozilla) — if you combine that with the concept of transporting containers and a friendly, fun and colorful visual aesthetic commonly seen in other open-source logos, what will you end up with? A whale transporting containers overseas, of course!

As Docker said in the brief, the logo should be something that developers would love to wear on a t-shirt. Would you love to wear this logo on a t-shirt? Of course you would! Hats off to designer, Ricky AsamManis.

Of all the logo contests mentioned in this article, I think this one had the best brief — there were lots of ideas suggested by the Docker team, and a thorough explanation of how the concept of containers should be tied into the design, but it wasn’t so specific that it limited the designer’s freedom to explore.

All in all, I think the clear brief resulted in the Docker logo being the best of them all.

Docker logo

Which logo is your favorite?

99designs is offering SitePoint readers their best offer ever: get a logo, business card template, and a premium Business WordPress theme from just $299, and they’ll add a free PowerPack upgrade to help you reach even more designers. Go to 99designs to claim this offer.

More:
99designs, Logo Design
Daniel Schwarz
Meet the author
Daniel Schwarz
Daniel Schwarz is a full-time design writer and digital nomad. When he’s not writing about design and code, he’s actually doing it (sometimes) at Airwalk Studios, a creative studio of which he’s the founder. 24 years of age, originally from London.

Latest Themes

Browse all 7 themes
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Built for businesses in the financial and professional services sectors, our theme offers a great way to introduce clients to you and your team.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Builder Theme

A fast, simple and stunning theme you can rely on for Building companies.
Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 24

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 02

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Dec 22

SitePoint WordPress Builder Theme

Latest Courses

Browse all 10 courses
5h 37m
Premium Course
Adam Rasheed

User Interface Design with Sketch 4

Create your next web project with Sketch
1h 34m
Premium Course
Cristian Doru Barin

Photoshop for Web Design

Design your web projects right, every time.
37m
Premium Course
Cristian Doru Barin

Introduction to Photoshop

Photoshop. No coding needed!
Premium Course
5h 37m
Premium Course
Adam Rasheed, Sep 22

User Interface Design with Sketch 4

Premium Course
1h 34m
Premium Course
Cristian Doru Barin, Mar 25

Photoshop for Web Design

Premium Course
37m
Premium Course
Cristian Doru Barin, Mar 19

Introduction to Photoshop

Latest Books

Browse all 21 books
Premium Book
Ben Coleman

Designing UX: Prototyping

A prototype is worth a thousand words
Premium Book
Luke Hay

Researching UX: Analytics

Understanding is at the heart of good UX
Premium Book
Jessica Enders

Designing UX: Forms

Design forms that won't drive users crazy
Premium Book
Premium Book
Ben Coleman, 2 days ago

Designing UX: Prototyping

Premium Book
Premium Book
Luke Hay, Jan 11

Researching UX: Analytics

Premium Book
Premium Book
Jessica Enders, Sep 04

Designing UX: Forms

Recommended
Sponsors
Themes Store
Themes Store

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
SitePoint Themes, Dec 07
01:10
Design & UX

Byte: Learning Symbols in Sketch in 1 Minute

Symbols are important design elements in Sketch that help you maintain visual consistency. In this 60 second Byte, we give you a quick...
Daniel Schwarz, Feb 13
Themes Store
Themes Store
Themes Store

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
Design & UX
01:10
Design & UX

Byte: Learning Symbols in Sketch in 1 Minute

Symbols are important design elements in Sketch that help you maintain visual consistency. In this 60 second Byte, we give you a quick lowdown on how best to use them.
Get the latest in Design, once a week, for free.