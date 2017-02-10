Design & UX
Giveaway: Get a New Logo from 99designs for Free

By Ophelie Lechat

Good news: the SitePoint team has partnered up with 99designs to offer a free Silver level logo contest (usually worth US$499) to one of our loyal readers, and an exclusive 99designs offer for everyone.

If you’ve been working on your business for a little while — whether it’s an agency, an ecommerce site, software, anything goes — and wish your logo reflected your brand a little bit better, we want to hear from you.

99designs offers creators access to the best designers from around the world, and you’ll be in good company: heard of Docker? StackOverflow? Flippa?

They all worked with top-tier designers on 99designs.

What you’ll get

One reader will receive a voucher for a 99designs logo contest. Here’s what happens next:

  • Complete a brief on 99designs to help designers understand your brand
  • Designers battle it out to submit the perfect design, while you offer real-time feedback to guide them in the right direction
  • Seven days later, you’ll have a competitive selection of logos to choose from. If you can’t pick a winner, let the SitePoint community decide your fate with a poll.

That’s it!

You’ll have a brand-new logo that reflects your brand and communicates your story, completely free of charge.

To help show it off, we’ll feature your company in an exclusive article on SitePoint.

How to Enter and Eligibility

Enter by leaving a comment on this post (make sure to use an email address where we can contact you!) telling us about your company and why we should give you a new logo.

We’ll pick a winner at random by Friday February 17 (Pacific standard time) and contact them via email.

This giveaway is open to US residents only. We know that means many of you can’t enter, and we wish it could be otherwise! Giveaway laws are unfortunately very complicated.

See official rules for contest details

An exclusive 99designs offer

Can’t wait until then to get started? Live outside the US and want to get the best 99designs deal out there?

99designs are offering SitePoint readers their best deal ever: a $99 upgrade to any design contest, to make sure you reach the most elite designers on the platform.

Ophelie Lechat
Ophelie Lechat
Ophelie is Head of Content at SitePoint and SitePoint Premium

5h 37m
Adam Rasheed

User Interface Design with Sketch 4

Create your next web project with Sketch
1h 34m
Cristian Doru Barin

Photoshop for Web Design

Design your web projects right, every time.
37m
Cristian Doru Barin

Introduction to Photoshop

Photoshop. No coding needed!
Luke Hay

Researching UX: Analytics

Understanding is at the heart of good UX
Jessica Enders

Designing UX: Forms

Design forms that won't drive users crazy
Daniel Schwarz

Jump Start Sketch

Supercharge your design process with Sketch
Design & UX

Utilizing Shared Styles in Sketch

Shared Styles in Sketch lets you keep common elements consistent. In this quick 60 second byte, we teach you all about using Shared Styles...
Daniel Schwarz, 5 days ago
Get the latest in Design, once a week, for free.