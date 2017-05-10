Mobile
Article
By Larry Alton

Step Away From the Ledge: Mobile Apps Aren’t Dying

By Larry Alton

In 2009, 2010, 2011, and nearly every year since, so-called “experts” have claimed that mobile apps are dying off and some other form of technology will soon render these antiquated systems useless. But here we are, in 2017, and the mobile app market is more alive than ever. It’s time to step away from the ledge and recognize that this industry is sustainable.

More from this author

4 Reasons Mobile Apps Are Here to Stay

Few modern technologies and content mediums are discussed with such trepidation as mobile apps. You can literally find thousands of articles from micro-bloggers, business owners, and respected tech experts discussing the “inevitable demise” of apps over the years.

This article from Christopher Mims of MIT Technology Review is the perfect example. In the article, which was penned in 2011, Mims explains his theory on why mobile apps will soon be dead. (His belief was that browser-based apps, such as the ones being pushed by Google, would soon replace device-based applications.) But here we are, six years later, and mobile apps are still thriving.

You could pick out any number of articles from any number of industry experts and you’d see dozens of unique theories pushed as to why mobile apps have no place in the future. But maybe it’s time to stop predicting demise and start recognizing apps for what they are: powerful, sustainable, and functional tools that customers enjoy.

Here are a few specific reasons why mobile apps are here to stay:

1. Users are Downloading by the Droves

One of the common myths app detractors like to propagate is the idea that people don’t download apps anymore. And while statistics like downloads per month (per user) have declined over the last five years, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that total downloads are higher than ever.

According to research from App Annie, global app downloads surpassed 90 billion across iOS and Google Play in 2016. That’s a 15 percent annual growth! Overall, the amount of time users spent inside of apps increased by 150 billion hours, reaching 900 billion total hours for the year. These numbers don’t indicate decay.

2. Mobile Isn’t Going Anywhere

Next time someone tries to talk to you about how mobile apps are about to disappear, ask them about mobile devices and what sort of future they see there. The reality is that mobile is both the present and the future. More than 2 billion people are currently using smartphones – a number that’s expected to grow to 2.5 billion by as early as next year.

As long as there are mobile devices, there will have to be a method for reaching these users. It’s a bit of a stretch to assume that mobile apps will disappear soon when nothing has risen to serve as a replacement. Mims discussed browser-based apps in 2011 – something that’s still being heavily discussed today – but no traction has been made in six-plus years. What makes you think that something will change?

3. Apps Engage

It’s no secret that website functionality has improved across the board over the past few years. Not only are the vast majority of websites now responsive, but many do a better job of prioritizing user experience than they did in the past. However, websites still don’t hold a candle to apps in terms of engagement.

Mobile apps are designed around a very specific focus. They offer something of value and are designed, from the start, with the user in mind. This sort of engagement is attractive to the end user and is what keeps them coming back for more.

4. Apps are Immediate

Being able to quickly and efficiently disseminate information to customers is something businesses have long struggled with. Phone calls are seen as obtrusive and often go ignored. Email may not be checked for hours. SMS legally requires you to get individual customers to opt-in. Apps, on the other hand, are simple and immediate.

One of the best parts about mobile apps is that businesses can push out information directly to a user’s mobile device in a manner that’s quick and convenient for all parties involved. In a world where immediacy is prioritized above all else, it’s hard to imagine apps becoming totally obsolete anytime soon. In fact, it could be argued that there’s still a lot of untapped potential.

Don’t Divest Quite Yet

It’s impossible to ignore the rise of artificial intelligence and chatbots, but it would be foolish to divest from mobile apps at this point. They have mass appeal and functionality, indicating there’s still a bright future ahead.

The real question is how will mobile apps evolve over the next three, five, and ten years? Nobody’s disputing the fact that they’ll change – just that they still have value. It’ll be interesting to watch what happens in the coming years, especially as mobile device hardware changes with the times.

More:
mobile, Mobile apps, mobile ux
Meet the author
Larry Alton
Larry is an independent business consultant specializing in tech, social media trends, business, and entrepreneurship. Follow him on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Latest Themes

Browse all 9 themes
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Pull in the crowds to your eatery, cafe, restaurant or bar with this flexible, modular WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Sell your wares with this delightfully elegant WooCommerce-powered WordPress theme.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 19

SitePoint WordPress Restaurant Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Mar 17

SitePoint WordPress Ecommerce Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 24

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

Latest Courses

Browse all 7 courses
1h 49m
Premium Course
Brett Romero

Introduction to Swift

2h 13m
Premium Course
Tim Ruffles

Building an App with AngularJS

Build a single-page app with AngularJS
6h 25m
Premium Course
Sushant Das

Android Programming from Scratch

A comprehensive tutorial for anyone who wants to get started on Android development.
Premium Course
1h 49m
Premium Course
Brett Romero, Sep 09

Introduction to Swift

Premium Course
2h 13m
Premium Course
Tim Ruffles, Jan 22

Building an App with AngularJS

Premium Course
6h 25m
Premium Course
Sushant Das, Nov 20

Android Programming from Scratch

Latest Books

Browse all 4 books
Premium Book
Luke Chambers

Everyday UX

An inspiring collection of interviews with some of the best UX designers in the world.
Premium Book
Craig Sharkie

Jump Start Responsive Web Design

An essential skill for every web designer and developer.
Premium Book
Jodie Moule

Killer UX Design

Create user experiences to wow your visitors!
Premium Book
Premium Book
Luke Chambers, Dec 01

Everyday UX

Premium Book
Premium Book
Craig Sharkie, Mar 08

Jump Start Responsive Web Design

Premium Book
Premium Book
Jodie Moule, Sep 14

Killer UX Design

Recommended
Sponsors
Mobile

How to Use AVCapturePhotoOutput's Best Photo Features

It doesn't matter if the main focus of your app is to capture an amazing landscape, or just an innocent selfie. What is important to...
Deivi Taka, 23 hours ago
13 Comments
Mobile

Push Notifications in Your Ionic App with OneSignal

Push notifications are messages sent directly to your app’s users. They notify users of new content, even when the user is not using your...
Charles Muzonzini, 7 days ago
Mobile
Mobile

How to Use AVCapturePhotoOutput's Best Photo Features

It doesn't matter if the main focus of your app is to capture an amazing landscape, or just an innocent selfie. What is important to developers is to let users make the most out of...
Mobile
13 Comments
Mobile

Push Notifications in Your Ionic App with OneSignal

Push notifications are messages sent directly to your app’s users. They notify users of new content, even when the user is not using your application. They increase user engagement...
Get the latest in Mobile, once a week, for free.