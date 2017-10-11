SitePoint Sponsors
SitePoint's articles
These Top WordPress Themes Can Make 2018 Your Best Year Ever
Check out some of the best premium, multipurpose WordPress themes on the market.
What Is Wix Code?
Wix Code turns Wix into an open platform for building robust, content-rich sites and web apps.
Finding the Right Font is Now Easy
This post provides an introduction to WhatFontIs, a cool little tool that will help you identify fonts easily and quickly.
How to Handle Your Client’s Design Tasks in 2018 like a Pro
Tips and advice for web designers on how to stay competitive, keep on top of workloads and keep your clients happy.
Get Unlimited Access to over 5,000 eBooks & Videos
SitePoint has partnered with Packt to offer a great deal to readers. Get access to Mapt and SitePoint Premium for only $100
Black Friday: 50% off the best library in web development and design!
Get two years of SitePoint Premium for the price of one. That's over $20,000 worth of web development and design books for just $99
ProtoPie, the Hi-Fi Prototyping Tool That Will Improve Your Workflow
An introduction to the prototyping tool ProtoPie, and how it can help you improve your design workflow.
5 Top Web Apps for Your Web Design Workflow
There’s a host of apps on the market that are designed to make web design easier. The ultimate goal behind these apps: to make the designer more productive.
Leave Your Competitors in the Dust with 280+ Pre-Built Websites
Produce high-quality client websites faster with Be Theme.
wpDataTables: The Best Plugin for Tables & Charts in WordPress
Turn huge amounts of data into comprehensible charts and graphs easily with wpDataTables.