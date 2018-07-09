SitePoint Sponsors
5 Core Elements for Building Award-Winning One-Page Websites
Check out the 6 Best Productivity Apps for Designers
We've rounded up tools that put productivity-enhancing technology to work, combined with tips and techniques you can use to streamline your design workflow.
10 Popular Plugins to Extend or Enhance Your WordPress Site
WordPress plugins offer easy ways to extend WordPress functionality. There are hundreds on the market. But which ones should you use?
Now You Can Build Design-Oriented Pop-ups Straight from Elementor
You either hate pop-ups, or you love them. And if you say you love them, you're probably lying.
How to Choose a WordPress Theme in 2019: A Selection of the Best
Want to know how to choose a WordPress theme? We've selected what we consider to be the best 15 for 2019 for your review.
Visual Composer: The Brain-Twisting Story of the Name Change
If you have been a Visual Composer user for some time, you have witnessed some changes happening that might have been a little bit confusing.
Why More Web Designers Should Give Pre-built Websites a Try
There's a heated and seemingly never-ending debate in the web design industry about whether web designers should always start their design work from scratch or not.
Cyber Monday: Elegant Themes Offers 25% OFF in Biggest Discount Ever
Little gems hidden in an array of Cyber Monday details are easy to miss.
How to Eliminate Your Top 5 Web Design Pains
Designing a new website is not all that easy. The real question is how can web designers eliminate the pain that is associated with building a website?
How We Helped This FinTech Startup Become a Niche Leader
The Perfect Portfolio Website Builder: 5 Examples
Creating a portfolio website is a lot easier than once was the case. You don't need to learn HTML and CSS or rely on someone else to present you or your business in a shining light. Now, you can create a very professional portfolio in minutes.
3 App and Website Prototyping Tools You Should Check out Today
To take full advantage of what prototyping can do for you, you'll want the best prototyping tools. Those described here are the best of the bunch for visual and interaction fidelity.
The 8 Best WordPress Themes for Small Business Websites
A well-designed website can serve as a powerful marketing tool. These days, creating one for a small business is not distressing or expensive at all. However, it was just a few short years ago.
How to Set up a Secure Relational Database on Alibaba Cloud
Gain an introduction to ApsaraDB for RDS, a cloud-based relational database product provided by Alibaba Cloud.
How to Create Websites with Slides, a Developer-Friendly Tool
Slides lets you customize your design as you're creating it. When you have the design you want, you can customize it even further if you wish.
Power Your Business Applications with Elastic Compute Service
This webinar provide a clear introduction to the Alibaba Cloud ECS, which will help you to gain a better understanding of the ECS product portfolio and the benefits of using this product to power your own web applications from 18 global deployment regions.
Quickly Deploy WordPress & phpMyAdmin on Alibaba Cloud with ROS
This document shows how to deploy a WordPress site and phpMyAdmin application using the ROS template with a single click.
WordPress Management Made Easy with the Plesk WordPress Toolkit
In this session, we will show you the Plesk WordPress Toolkit – a tool that is simplifying the lives of web professionals on Alibaba Cloud.
Case Study: AO.com Builds Single Customer View with MongoDB
We spoke with Jon Vines, Software Development Team Lead at AO.com, about the experience of building the single customer view application, his development philosophy, and the impact it’s having at AO.
Mobile Gaming: Build a Security Token Service with Object Storage Service
Through STS, you can issue federated users, who are managed in your local account system, with an access credential that customizes the expiration duration and access permission.
5 Top Development Tools that Will Help You Do More in Less Time
Here are 5 great tools and services to make your life as a developer a lot more productive. Bonus content: 3 tips to get your developer skills to the next level.
How Many of These Essential WordPress Tools & Services Are You Using?
Ten of the top WordPress tools and services to supercharge your WordPress website and take it to the next level. From page builders and dynamic tables to website management and marketing tools, there's everything you need for a strong web presence.
How to Select the Right Copywriting Gig on Fiverr for Marketing Copy
In this article, we are going to teach SitePoint readers how to select the right marketing copy gig on Fiverr. As a worldwide verified freelancing platform, Fiverr is a 100% safe and productive site where you can buy and sell services.
Amelia: The Next-level WordPress Booking Plugin
Simplify the booking process while making it reliable and error-free with Amelia.
Speed Up Your WordPress Website with YOOtheme Pro
YOOtheme Pro, a new WordPress theme and page builder, ensures a high page speed ranking of your website thanks to its small, clean code base and the use of latest web technologies. Here is how it works.
How to Use a Pre-built Website to Refresh a Website’s Look
BeTheme provides a fast and easy way to redesign a website. It offers a selection of more than 350 pre-built website designs.
Explore New Content Monetization Opportunities with NING
This year, NING has launched its long-anticipated monetization platform, designed to enable users to make money from their content.
Introducing Hubs: Learn Modern Development Skills
Figuring out where to start when learning a new web technology can be hard: the sheer amount of material available in a variety of formats can be overwhelming. SitePoint’s new Hubs remedy that issue by providing comprehensive learning destinations on a multitude of web development topics.
4 Handpicked Design & Dev Collaboration Tools You Should Know About
If you're a web designer or developer, your work involves some teamwork and collaboration. Even when you're working on a personal project it never hurts to have someone you can rely on. You might need somebody for guidance, assistance, or fresh ideas.
30 Awesome Tools for Web Designers & Developers
We're always on the lookout for the best web tools and services available for designers and developers. Using these resources will help you stay competitive in terms of pricing and project delivery dates.