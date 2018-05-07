25+ Web Resources to Help You Build Your Projects

This article was created in partnership with Mekanism. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

The competitiveness between web designers and developers has reached a crescendo. There are several ways to beat your competition. One is to have more knowledge and become an expert. Another is to get help from the tens of extremely useful web apps and services which are delivering outstanding results for its users.

In this showcase, we’ll show you 25+ web resources which will help you day-by-day to build and complete your projects. You will save time and money by using them.

Check the mini-reviews and start using these solutions.

Tickera is the most affordable, complete, professional and ultra-simple to use WordPress ticketing plugin on the market. Other than all the included features and great interface, a big advantage for Tickera is that it doesn’t take a cut from your profits — its strategy is to have a yearly cost plus a onetime fee, both numbers being small.

Tickera allows you to check in attendees easily by using simple iPhone and Android mobile applications as well as barcode readers, or even its powerful premium platform-independent Chrome desktop application to speed up the whole check-in process. Create stunning floor plans of your venue to make it easier for your attendees to pick the best seat for your show. Make seating groups, standing areas, round or square tables, points of interest… anything you need, any way you like. Just pick, drag and drop — it is as simple as it sounds.

This solution allows you to have a shopping cart where customers can buy any number of tickets at once. You can easily boost your sales by offering discount codes. Using the ticket builder, you can design fully customized tickets to differentiate the standard one from the VIP.

Pricing starts from $49 per year plus a one-time cost of $70, and it can be used forever, for any number of websites.

LayerSlider is probably the best solution on the market to easily create stunning sliders, image galleries, slideshows with mind-blowing effects, landing pages, animated page blocks, or even a full website. LayerSlider can be used for WordPress – the cost is $24 with lifetime updates and 6 months support, and for jQuery where the cost is $15.

Using the drag and drop editor which is packed with tons of great features (preview mode, undo-redo, Photoshop-like image editor and others) you can fully customize the existing templates (personal and corporate themes) or start from scratch. It's super simple to use and professional results can be achieved by those without any coding experience or special knowledge.

On their website, you will find lots of information that will help you and a dedicated, friendly support team which will quickly assist you.

Pagely is a managed WordPress hosting solution that launched as the first of its kind to market 10 years ago. Since then, it has become a market leader using cutting-edge technology in its hosting stack, which is built upon Amazon Web Services. That means even more power and near infinite resources.

What was, and still is, different at Pagely is the human power. Since day one as pioneers in the market, they have worked hard to be kind to customers and competition alike and to always act with a conscience. Pagely continues to offer superior solutions for managed WordPress hosting with adaptive, seasoned engineers who consistently bring a flexible, friendly, and first-rate experience to customers, employees, and colleagues.

Goodie is a professional web development service which will help you have a gorgeous website starting from $999. If you need more features than the basic package, you will receive an affordable quote from the developer you have selected. If your request is super-simple to realize, the web developer will add value to your project so every cent you have invested will be worthwhile.

The team who built Goodie has been running small businesses for the last decade. They know how important it is to have people you can trust by your side. Goodie has 10 years of experience launching beautiful websites for businesses like yours.

The Themify Builder is the most powerful and easy-to-use page designer and builder for WordPress. Design any layout that you can imagine, bring it to life using the drag & drop interface, and watch it come together right in front of your eyes with live preview. Select, drag, and drop, and you have built beautiful pages — without any coding!

WPKube is a professional WordPress theme developer which has invested a lot to deliver excellent templates on the market. All its themes are responsive, load fast, are SEO friendly and can be quickly customized to fit your project perfectly.

Optimized for ultra-fast speeds, SEO-friendly and pixel perfect, Apply is a free one-page WordPress theme that looks great. It has a modern and clean design that will be perfect for your next project. Download it and start customizing it.

With Postcards, you can quickly create beautiful and responsive emails using their professional and easy-to-use drag-and-drop builder which has more than 70 components. Making custom designs is easier than ever and you don't need coding skills or any special knowledge.

Keep in mind that its template modules have been tested to render perfectly across all major email clients, with support on the popular web, desktop, and mobile platforms.

Using Slides, you can get a beautiful site up and running in no time. Just choose slides you like and start tweaking the design — it is super simple to use, and excellent results will be achieved in minutes. Work efficiently from a clean code base that's easily understandable and highly customizable. You will never go back to the usual website builders after using slides.

Codester is a great marketplace for web designers, developers and for everybody who is looking to buy and sell PHP scripts, app templates, themes for different platforms, plugins and much more. There are thousands of products and the marketplace is quickly growing every month.

MeridianThemes is a popular WordPress theme developer which creates pixel-perfect, multipurpose templates that can be fully customized in a couple of minutes to fit your projects. In its collection, you will find free and premium themes with mobile responsive designs, compatibility with the popular plugins and plenty of options. Check out Meridian’s portfolio.

Frame is a free HTML5 and multipurpose WordPress theme made by the highly reputed developer uiCookies. The one-page template is easy to customize, and it has a modern and clean design. You will improve your conversion rate once you start using Frame.

Whenever you are looking for a new logo design, but you don't want to spend a fortune, LogoAI is a great place to go. It uses artificial intelligence to create a professional logo design and you will get the file in multiple file formats, and with brand guidelines including colors and fonts. LogoAI delivers everything a designer would.

MailMunch is a quick and popular way to capture leads from your website, with more than 50,000 websites using this solution every day. Choose from professionally designed themes that can fully match your website or blog and start converting. MailMunch offers a free-forever plan and the pricing per month starts from $15.

Looking for a new font? No matter what font are you searching for, WhatFontIs will show you over 60 similar free or commercial fonts. It's super simple to use and lightning fast. Its font match gen platform uses a unique artificial intelligence and it learns new fonts every day.

Pixpa is an all-in-one platform for photographers, artists, and designers. Get your online portfolio with built-in eCommerce, client proofing, and blogging tools, using Pixpa’s powerful drag-and-drop builder.

Try it for free for 15 days — you will be impressed.

SuperbWebsiteBuilders is a top-notch destination for users looking for a simple yet powerful web building solution. The website offers dozens of quality website builder reviews, unveiling the overview, characteristics, distinctive features, pros, and cons of well-known services. For users who cannot decide on the most suitable system, the website has a category containing comparisons of similar services as well as their ratings. The reviews and comparisons are updated on a regular basis.

uKit is a fresh website builder that empowers businesses to create a professional looking website, be it a landing page, online business card, eCommerce site and more. The platform lets you get started free of charge and offers a wide library of designs that ensure a great multi-device viewing experience. Thanks to specialized built-in marketing and SEO tools for DIY website owners, creating a successful site has never been this easy!

uCalc is a modern, yet robust web calculator designer that lets you create and embed calculators into your website, hassle-free. The building process is a piece of cake and doesn’t require any development skills. It doesn’t matter what you want to calculate, uCalc handles it all — be it a pizza delivery quote calculator, window cost calculator, estimating the volume of concrete for foundation or the body mass index.

IM XPRS is a website builder, which allows you to solve a broad array of web building tasks and launch different types of websites. The system offers a wide spectrum of responsive thematic templates and customization tools to give the templates the desired look. The website builder is absolutely free, yet it has a perfect White Label solution for advanced web designers and owners of large businesses.

InvoiceBerry is a complete invoicing solution for small companies and freelancers which can be quickly used to create and send fully customized invoices, track expenses, create reports, track payments and much more. They offer a free-forever plan which you can start using today.

SalesMate is an all-in-one CRM app which web designers and developers may use to increase their sales and manage all the information in one place. Focus on the right contacts, save critical info about them and have a better sales process. The pricing starts from $15/month.

Ucraft is a cloud-based website builder, with a range of features and tools that allows the creation of high-quality websites with stunning functionality. The service ensures an intuitive and simple web design process, which always triggers an excellent result. It is possible to build responsive websites to cover all your business and personal needs here. Special attention should be given to the Free Landing Page Creator the service offers, advanced Designer Tools and eCommerce engine for easy online store creation and management.

Controlio is a popular computer and internet monitoring cloud-based software that allows you to track user activities on PC, remotely, from any location and device in 100% stealth mode. For small and medium companies they have a cost of $7.99 per user per month.

Using EvergreenFeed, you can put your social media presence on autopilot. It is as simple as it sounds, and you will save more than 5 hours every week. You add new posts by selecting the content, you choose the schedule for each social media account and you increase the reach by automatically posting the best content and the right times.

Uncode is a powerful, multi-scope and pixel-perfect WordPress theme that will make your life easier and your projects better. Loaded with a drag-and-drop builder, tons of features and options, Uncode will be a perfect fit for your next project.

RumbleTalk meets the needs of websites and companies to engage their website or event visitors in real-time chat as a group. It is proven that this is an easy and enjoyable way to quickly increase conversions.

It is super simple to implement, and the results come fast.

Whenever you are looking to get things done quickly while having excellent results, any of the above web resources are great options. Some of them have free trials or even free-forever plans, so testing them is easy and free of cost.

As a final note, these web tools and services were manually selected and represent the best 26 web resources in the first quarter of 2018.