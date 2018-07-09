30 Awesome Tools for Web Designers & Developers

This article was created in partnership with Mekanism. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

We’re always on the lookout for the best web tools and services available for designers and developers. Which resources should we be using? Most customers don’t need a website built from scratch — only customizations are necessary for many to find a perfect fit for their projects. That’s why you can easily use the ListingPro WordPress directory theme to build business directory websites or Brizy, or other website builders we have included in the showcase. Using these resources will help you stay competitive in terms of pricing and project delivery dates.

Web designers and developers told us what they are using in their projects to get things done faster and better. Here are 29 solutions that work.

ListingPro is the world’s #1 best-selling end-to-end WordPress directory solution. It’s the only theme that includes all the core directory features, and no paid plugins are required. This makes it super easy to build an online directory and start monetizing from day one. All for a fraction of the cost, with no coding knowledge required.

Whether you want to build a directory like Yelp, the Yellow Pages, Zomato, Foursquare or even Justdial, ListingPro is the best directory listing software for all kinds of business directory use-cases, including:

Restaurants directories, like Yelp, Zomato or Foursquare

Local search business directories, like Yellow Pages and Justdial

Medical directories, like ZocDoc

Tour & travel review directories, like TripAdvisor

Hotel directories, like Airbnb

Software review sites, like Capterra

The core value proposition for ListingPro is simple: no paid plugins needed for all the core directory features. For more info on all the features, visit ListingPro’s official website.

Userfeel is the usability testing tool that gives you videos of real users speaking their thoughts as they use your website or app. It is designed and developed by usability researchers, for usability researchers, but also for newcomers to UX research and anyone who wants to optimize their website or app.

Something that traditionally was difficult, costly and time-consuming, now is put at your disposal for an affordable cost. Every web designer, after they build their website with WordPress, should run a usability test to see whether the website is sending the right message and whether it’s easy to use.

Userfeel is offering the option to become a tester for the service, and earn $10 per test. Each test lasts 10-20 minutes, and you can do it from your home computer or smartphone.

Start testing your website for yourself or for your customers.

Dealjumbo brings you exclusive deals from the best web and graphic designers, writers, and artists from all over the world. The website was launched in 2013 and it was one of the first graphic design deal websites on the market, with excellent reviews in the industry.

You can download 1580+ free fonts and graphics. All come with a standard commercial license.

Check the website — it is packed with tons of items and design bundles with huge discounts.

Brizy is the friendliest and most complete WordPress page builder on the market, allowing users to build pages visually. Designers will find a huge collection of more than 4,000 icons at their disposal. There’s no need to have any coding skills.

As for developers, it comes with 150 pre-made design blocks. You can start from scratch and build anything you want, but if that is a little intimidating you can use the pre-made blocks to start your design. Developers can create a page on Brizy’s website and save the HTML for free, and use it anywhere they like in personal or commercial projects.

Brizy is a WordPress plugin and free to use. A Pro version is in the works with a presale lifetime deal available on its website.

Deeezy is a brand new website offering awesome free and premium fonts and graphic design items. You will find 237 exclusive freebies and premium items offered with an extended license – for an unlimited number of commercial projects, or for your digital or physical items for sale.

You can subscribe for free and the premium plans start from $9 per month.

actiTIME is a powerful and popular time tracking app used by thousands of companies around the world. With its flexible configuration, actiTIME fits companies from many industries: IT, design, architecture, engineering and others.

Using actiTIME, you can easily manage project scope, assign tasks, track time and analyze your project performance based on the collected data. Everybody can benefit from using it day-to-day: employees, team managers and business owners.

Notism is an excellent design and video collaboration tool for creative teams making creative content review more effective. Yes, Notism also supports video collaboration. Finally, you can review and collaborate on your motion design work by adding notes, sketches or selections to the video timeline.

Sometimes it makes more sense to sketch directly on the work rather than adding notes. Notism offers several tools to draw on your uploaded content: a pencil, rectangle, and circle. You can also choose a line type, width or add a splashing color.

Goodie is a powerful web development service that allows you to have your website designed and coded by professionals from only $999. Everybody is looking to receive top quality for a reasonable price and this is what you will receive from this team of professionals. Goodie’s approach to help you is different: it hires only experienced web developers and lets them cooperate directly with you.

Codester is a huge marketplace for web designers and developers which is quickly growing and it has attracted all the industry eyes. The website is loaded with tons of great items including PHP scripts, website themes for different platforms and much more.

If you want an additional income, you should sell your products on Codester — they don’t request exclusivity over your items.

At Designhooks you will find awesome free resources for web designers and developers. The website is updated daily and lots of good stuff is constantly being added. You will find PSD mockups, Sketch and HTML templates, WordPress themes and much more. It’s a save-to-list website for web professionals.

Looking for a stunning WordPress website? Uncode is a pixel-perfect theme designed with terrific attention to detail, flexibility, and performance. Each concept can be easily imported. Start with any of these layouts or create your own.

Check out the showcase of high-quality websites made with Uncode and you will want it installed immediately.

Using Pixpa, anybody can easily create a gorgeous, fully-packed portfolio website with integrated e-commerce, client proofing, and blogging tools. No coding is needed and you can try it for free for 15 days. You will find an excellent drag-and-drop builder included.

Format is a creative, clean, modern, and free website template that you can use for your next portfolio project. If you need a template as a designer, freelancer, agency, or web studio, Format is perfect for you! It features pop-up video, a smooth portfolio overlay, and animation upon scrolling. Check it now!

Content Snare helps digital agencies get website & marketing content from their clients on time, in the right format, without email. You will forget about chasing your customers for content, as Content Snare automates the gathering process to save you hours of your precious time on every website or funnel you build.

Pricing starts from $24 per month.

uSocial.pro is a service for creating “Like” and “Share” buttons that work well on any website. There are over 100 designs available. Buttons can be added to a webpage in a few minutes. A special “eye-catcher” technology draws viewers’ attention to the buttons on a page. Visitors will want to share interesting content with their followers on social networks, which will attract even more traffic to your website.

Exactly as the name says, Instant Logo Design will help you get a beautiful logo on the spot. You simply enter the business name, you receive several options to choose from and you download the files. As simple as it sounds. The pricing starts at $29.

uCalc allows you to create a calculator or form with no coding skills. Build a calculator from scratch or use one of 15 templates. The service is user-friendly, supports an unlimited number of fields and all kinds of input data, collects phone numbers and emails, sends email notifications and provides invoices. When a calculator is ready, you can connect it to goals in Google Analytics.

At Inkydeals, web professionals will find the best deals for digital design assets. The website is literally packed with tons of good stuff, both free and premium, but hugely discounted. You will save lots of money from the first deal you take.

Crello is the simplest online image editor that can hugely improve your projects. Create your own designs — posts, covers, graphics, and posters using the best software on the web. It’s easy and there is no need to have any special knowledge. There are 12,000 free templates and more than 60 million stock photos.

Using MailMunch you can quickly grow your email list. The software will capture leads from your website and convert visitors into subscribers, customers, and life-long readers. Anybody can create beautiful opt-in forms that will convert highly without writing a single line of code.

With over 900,000 users, Elementor is a popular WordPress page builder that is faster than others. Forget waiting for the software to react — everything will happen instantly, in real-time. With Elementor you can easily make high-end designs without writing a single line of code. It’s the future, so try it.

The cost for one website is $49 and you will get one year of updates, support, and pro features.

Controlio is a great app that will help you monitor employees’ PC activity from anywhere. You can watch users desktop live, check who is active or away, and get a list of running apps and opened websites. All of these are only a fraction of what Controlio can do for you. Check out the website — it is packed with info and usage scenarios.

Imagine that you have invested lots of money into your marketing campaign and now your website is down. UpTimeRobot lets you know that on the spot so you can fix it, and even more, it has been free since 2013. It is a popular solution, trusted by more than 500,000 users, including MINI, Expedia, and Fandango.

InvoiceBerry is a powerful invoicing app that you can use to send invoices, track expenses, create reports, manage customers and much more. Creating fully customized invoices takes less than 60 seconds and the pricing starts from $15 per month (35 customers, 2 users, 15 invoice templates). Try it for free for 30 days.

StickerYou is your one-stop shop to make your business branding stick. You can create custom stickers, labels, decals, magnets, patches, badges, iron-ons and more in any size, shape, and order quantity. If you’re a reseller or printing custom vinyl stickers for your own business, StickerYou has you covered.

Foxy.io is a powerful hosted cart and payment page which allows you to sell anything, using your existing website or platform. Instantly connect to over 90 payment methods and take advantage of features such as: coupons, discounts, live and custom shipping rates, automatic tax calculations, and more.

Pofo is a creative agency, corporate, and portfolio multi-purpose WordPress theme. The pixel-perfect and vibrant design will help your website visitors convert better and your company will have a better image. On the theme demo website, you will find many examples of what can be achieved with POFO, including portfolio, blog and eCommerce demos.

With more than 571,000 group chats created so far, RumbleTalk is the most popular and powerful web chat solution for websites. Get a fully hosted HTML5 online group chat on your website! It takes 2 minutes to create your own stylish group chat and your website visitors will highly appreciate a direct line to you.

WrapPixel offers free and premium Bootstrap admin dashboard templates and UI kits. WrapPixel was founded to offer quality-driven items for web designers, developers, and agencies to save time and money.

Monstroid2 is the ultimate WordPress template, intended to become a rock-solid foundation for a range of niche-specific sites. This is a GPL-licensed template that is free to be used on the unlimited number of websites. A growing collection of child skins is included at no cost. You can switch between any of them without losing a piece of content. The theme features a fully editable structure that includes collections of pre-designed header and footer layouts, ready-made pages, content modules, widgets, and other options. A variety of premium extensions are provided as a bonus for everyone who downloads the theme. Moreover, Monstroid2 is ready to be modified code-free.

