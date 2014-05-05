Shaumik is a data analyst by day, and a comic book enthusiast by night (or maybe, he's Batman?) Shaumik has been writing tutorials and creating screencasts for over five years. When not working, he's busy automating mundane daily tasks through meticulously written scripts!
Shaumik's articles
Understanding Baidu — The Chinese Google
If a large portion of your users are Chinese then you must ensure that you understand the search engine they'll be using — Baidu. Shaumik Daityari explores.
Using Python to Parse Spreadsheet Data
Shaumik takes a quick look at two Python modules that you can use to parse and extract data from spreadsheets.
8 Things I Wish I’d Known When I Started as a Web Developer
Shaumik Daityari looks back at his years in web development and picks some tips his younger self would've benefitted from knowing earlier.
User Generated Content in WordPress Made Easy
In this tutorial we show you how to let users easily add user generated content in WordPress. We'll cover the built-in features as well as a popular plugin.
An Introduction to ChatOps: Devops Meets IM
Shaumik Daityari takes a look at the emerging trend of ChatOps, and looks at how VictorOps can take your chat app's development powers even further.
12 Tips for Naming Your Startup
Having provided us with the top 5 tools for naming your startup, Shaumik shares some tips on naming your brand.
Database Changes to Improve WordPress Performance
There are many ways of scaling your website. In this article we focus on database tweaks and optimizations that can improve WordPress performance.
How to Supercharge Slack for Powerful Workplace Collaboration
Slack is an increasingly popular collaboration tool for startups and larger organizations. Shaumik Daityari explans how to make it even more useful.
Automate Debugging in Git with Unit Tests
Shaumik Daityari explains how to write unit test to automate the process of debugging a codebase in Git.
10 Time-saving Terminal Tips for UNIX Beginners
With the right set of commands, the terminal can definitely get things done faster. Shaumik Daityari shares 10 of the most useful, time-saving terminal tips
Top 5 Tools for Naming Your Startup
Naming your startup is important, but it's tough to come up with ideas that aren't taken. These tools can help spark your creativity.
The 10 Things You Should Do When You Have Your Next Web Idea
Shaumik Daityari has all the advice you'll need to make the most of your next brainwave, boiled down to a 10-step plan.
APIfy Your Legacy App with Toro
Shaumik Daityari explains how you can build a simple API interface for your legacy application with the Toro router class
The WordPress Database Demystified
This article explores the WordPress database and how things work in the background. It will also help you gain an understanding of the database structure.
8 Essential Skills Developers Can Learn in a Weekend
There's no shortage of new things to learn in the web development world. Shaumik Daityari presents some of the best skills you can learn in a weekend
Debugging in Git with Blame and Bisect
Shaumik shows us, step by step, how to debug a code problem using git blame and git bisect.
A Web Scraper’s Guide to Kimono
Shaumik Daityari takes a look at Kimono, an app backed by Y Combinator which aims to help users create an API for any website they like.
Create a Static Ghost Blog with Buster
Shaumik looks at how you can host your Ghost blog for free on GitHub Pages, with little overhead, using Buster, a static site generator.
10 Essential Sublime Text Plugins for Full-Stack Developers
What makes Sublime Text even better is its extensibility. So, here’s a look at the plugins that make an already wonderful editor truly Sublime.
How I Set Up My Development Machine
From operating system to web browser to version control software, Shaumik Daityari explains how he sets up a new machine for development.
15 Little-Known Unix Commands
Shaumik describes 15 unix terminal commands that you may never have used before or even heard of.
Using .htaccess to Prevent Web Scraping
Shaumik looks at ways to use .htaccess directives to prevent bots from scraping your content, and how these methods might be combated by the scrapers.
Scrolljacking and Accessibility: Are we Breaking the Web?
Scrolljacking has become something of a design trend of 2014, but is it breaking the web? Shaumik looks at the accessibility implications of scrolljacking.
10 Tips to Push Your Git Skills to the Next Level
Shaumik covers 10 Git techniques that will help you take your Git knowledge and skills to a more advanced level, improving your workflow.
What’s New in Git 2.0?
Shaumik provides an overview of the new features added in the much-anticipated Git 2.0, the latest major release of the popular source control software.
Growing the JS Community: An Interview with Mark Dalgleish
In this article, Shaumik Daityari interviews Mark Dalgleish on MelbJS and his love for JavaScript.
5 Tools for Creating Simple, Attractive Invoices
Sometimes you aren't looking for a full-features accounting package. Shaumik walks us through five tools that can deliver simple, attractive invoices.
Getting Started with Git in a Team Environment
After learning simple git features, this tutorial will get you up to speed with the more advanced features, allowing you to work with Git on a team.
Git for Beginners
An introduction to version control with Git, for developers who work alone.
2 Cool Things You Can Do with the Facebook Graph API
We use Facebook's Graph API to help us with a Facebook contest and mass-responding to tons of birthday wishes made on your Facebook timeline.