Easy Admin Interfaces with Active Admin in Rails

Application administration is a common requirement in most web applications and building one from scratch can be a daunting task. There are, however, some options that can save you from starting from nothing when creating your admin interface. We’ll be looking at one of the popular options available – Active Admin.

Active Admin is a framework for building administration style interfaces. With little effort, you can create an admin interface that enables you to manage your data and it is highly customizable. We will be looking at how to set up and customize it in a Rails 4 application.

You should note that, at the date of writing this tutorial, there isn’t yet an official release that supports Rails 4 (version 1.0.0 which is in development will support Rails 4). For now, you’ll have to use the master branch. Also, the maintainers of the Active Admin Github repo warn that the documentation at the official website is outdated and, for the latest docs, you should check the Github repo page itself.

Installation and Setup

For this tutorial, I set up three models.

rails g model Genre name:string rails g model Author first_name:string last_name:string rails g model Book name:string price:decimal author:references genre:references rake db:migrate

The models have the following associations.

app/models/genre.rb

class Genre < ActiveRecord::Base has_many :books end

app/models/author.rb

class Author < ActiveRecord::Base has_many :books end

app/models/book.rb

class Book < ActiveRecord::Base belongs_to :author belongs_to :genre end

To set up Active Admin, add the gem in your Gemfile. For Rails 4 support at the moment, we are tracking master.

gem 'activeadmin', github: 'gregbell/active_admin'

Then install it.

bundle install

Run the generator to install Active Admin. This will create an AdminUser model, an initializer file for configuring Active Admin and an app/admin directory that will hold the administration files. It uses Devise for authentication.

rails g active_admin:install

If you had already set up an AdminUser model, then you can run the following instead, which will use the existing AdminUser model.

rails g active_admin:install AdminUser

You will get further setup instructions on the terminal for some settings you need to do manually.

Next, run the migration.

rake db:migrate

Start the server and navigate to http://localhost:3000/admin. You should be able to login using the following:

Username: admin@example.com Password: password

After logging in, the admin dashboard is presented. At the top is a menu showing the models that have been registered with Active Admin. At this point, only the AdminUser model has been registered. You can view a list of registered admin users, edit their information, and create new ones.

Creating Admin Users

Before registering other models with Active Admin, let’s change the default behaviour for creating admin users. By default, to create an admin user, the admin needs to enter an email, password, and confirmation password. It’d be better if the app only asked for an email address and then sent a link to the user so that they can set their password.

Change the form used to create admin users in app/admin/admin_user.rb to only contain the email field.

form do |f| f.inputs "Admin Details" do f.input :email end f.actions end

Now, enable an admin to be created without a password by adding the following in the app/models/admin_user.rb file.

after_create { |admin| admin.send_reset_password_instructions } def password_required? new_record? ? false : super end

The password_required? method checks if the record is getting created for the first time and returns false if so, thus allowing an admin to be created without a password. The after_create method sends an email to the registered email address with a link to set password. This has already been set up by Devise since, by default, Devise was installed with the rememberable sub module. (This is the same email sent when an admin tries to recover their password via the Forgot Password link. You can modify the default template message to suit both changing password and setting password needs).

If you haven’t defined default url options in your environment files, then sending the email will fail. Since we are in development, include the following in the config/environments/development.rb file.

config.action_mailer.default_url_options = { :host => 'localhost:3000' }

Of course, you need to set up a mailer for the email to be sent. That is out of scope for this tutorial, but you can check the Action Mailer documentation to find out how to send emails in a Rails application. Even without setting up Action Mailer to deliver emails, we can view the email content on the terminal. You can locate the Change Password Link url in the email message and copy and paste it to the browser to test if it works.

Customizing Views

Register our three models:

rails generate active_admin:resource Genre rails generate active_admin:resource Author rails generate active_admin:resource Book

I populated the database with some data by placing the following in the db/seeds.rb file and ran rake db:seed

ya = Genre.create! :name => "Young Adult" humor = Genre.create! :name => "Humor" gnovel = Genre.create! :name => "Graphic Novel" crime = Genre.create! :name => "Crime" fantasy = Genre.create! :name => "Fantasy" business = Genre.create! :name => "Business and Finance" collins = Author.create! :first_name => "Suzanne", :last_name => "Collins" kaling = Author.create! :first_name => "Mindy", :last_name => "Kaling" handler = Author.create! :first_name => "Chelsea", :last_name => "Handler" ohba = Author.create! :first_name => "Tsugumi", :last_name => "Ohba" oda = Author.create! :first_name => "Eiichiro", :last_name => "Oda" grisham = Author.create! :first_name => "John", :last_name => "Grisham" patterson = Author.create! :first_name => "James", :last_name => "Patterson" martin = Author.create! :first_name => "George", :last_name => "Martin" tolkien = Author.create! :first_name => "John", :last_name => "Tolkien" ende = Author.create! :first_name => "Michael", :last_name => "Ende" ries = Author.create! :first_name => "Eric", :last_name => "Ries" eyal = Author.create! :first_name => "Nir", :last_name => "Eyal" Book.create! :name => "The Hunger Games", :price => 20.00, :author => collins, :genre => ya Book.create! :name => "Catching Fire", :price => 20.00, :author => collins, :genre => ya Book.create! :name => "Mockingjay", :price => 20.00, :author => collins, :genre => ya Book.create! :name => "Is Everyone Hanging out Without Me?", :price => 20.00, :author => kaling, :genre => humor Book.create! :name => "Are You There, Vodka? It's Me Chelsea", :price => 20.00, :author => handler, :genre => humor Book.create! :name => "Death Note", :price => 20.00, :author => ohba, :genre => gnovel Book.create! :name => "One Piece", :price => 20.00, :author => oda, :genre => gnovel Book.create! :name => "The Pelican Brief", :price => 20.00, :author => grisham, :genre => crime Book.create! :name => "A Time to Kill", :price => 20.00, :author => grisham, :genre => crime Book.create! :name => "Along Came a Spider", :price => 20.00, :author => patterson, :genre => crime Book.create! :name => "A Game of Thrones", :price => 20.00, :author => martin, :genre => fantasy Book.create! :name => "A Clash of Kings", :price => 20.00, :author => martin, :genre => fantasy Book.create! :name => "A Storm of Swords", :price => 20.00, :author => martin, :genre => fantasy Book.create! :name => "A Feast for Crows", :price => 20.00, :author => martin, :genre => fantasy Book.create! :name => "A Dance with Dragons", :price => 20.00, :author => martin, :genre => fantasy Book.create! :name => "The Silmarillion", :price => 20.00, :author => tolkien, :genre => fantasy Book.create! :name => "The NeverEnding Story", :price => 20.00, :author => ende, :genre => fantasy Book.create! :name => "The Lean Startup", :price => 20.00, :author => ries, :genre => business Book.create! :name => "Hooked", :price => 20.00, :author => eyal, :genre => business

Running the application, you can now see the Authors , Books and Genres items on the Dashboard menu. On clicking each menu item, you’ll see a list of items in that collection with View , Edit , and Delete links for each.

Let’s change the Books page from the default shown below.

First, change the columns that are displayed. Active Admin displays columns for all fields that your object has, but in this case we will remove the Created At and Updated At columns and add the author name and genre name columns. This is done within the index method in app/admin/book.rb , where the included columns are specified.

index do column :name column :author column :genre column :price end

Active Admin will detect the belongs_to relationship that Book has with Author and Genre , but you will notice that for the Author column, the name of the entry is displayed as Author #1 (depending on the id of the record). Looking at the Author dropdown menu that is on the Filters sidebar on the right, notice that the Author object name is what is displayed and not something that is human-readable.

This is due to how Active Admin decides on what name to use as the display name for an object.

# Active Admin makes educated guesses when displaying objects, this is # the list of methods it tries calling in order setting :display_name_methods, [ :display_name, :full_name, :name, :username, :login, :title, :email, :to_s ]

To fix this, define a to_s method for the Author model in the app/models/author.rb file.

class Author < ActiveRecord::Base has_many :books def to_s "#{first_name} #{last_name}" end end

On refreshing the page, the Author column will now display the author’s first and last names.

You can also do some manipulation on the data before it is displayed. Let’s change the ‘Price’ column to display its currency. We’ll use the number_to_currency helper for this. For dollars, no options need to be passed to the method.

ActiveAdmin.register Book do index do column :name column :author column :genre column :price do |product| number_to_currency product.price end default_actions end end

The default_actions method adds the “View”, “Edit” and “Destroy” links.

You can change the name of a column by specifying the new name before the field name in the index method.

column 'New Name', :name

On the right side of the page is a filter that is useful in searching through records. You might not require some of the default attributes it offers. For the Book option, let’s specify the attributes we want to use to filter. In app/admin/book.rb add

filter :name filter :author filter :genre filter :price

Active Admin selects the most relevant filter type based on the attribute type. For the author and genre attributes, they are being displayed in select drop-down menus. We might want to filter records belonging to more than one genre or author, so a select menu will not be useful for this. Let’s change this to display the collection items as checkboxes.

filter :author, :as => :check_boxes filter :genre, :as => :check_boxes

The sidebar can be modified to show more information. As an example, add a sidebar to the Author Show page listing all the books that an author has written in a table. In the app/admin/author.rb file, make the following changes.

ActiveAdmin.register Author do sidebar 'Books by this Author', :only => :show do table_for Book.joins(:author).where(:author_id => author.id) do |t| t.column("Title") { |book| book.name } end end end

Importing Data

By default, the interface allows us to create records one by one. This can be inefficient if we have a lot of data that we need to save or we want to use data from another application. It’s possible to enable CSV importation in the application.

We’ll use the active_admin_importable gem for this. In your Gemfile add:

gem 'active_admin_importable'

And then execute bundle install .

To enable CSV import on the Author page, in app/admin/author.rb add the following.

active_admin_importable

An Import Authors button will have appeared at the top right corner of the page. Click on it and browse your local file system for the csv file you want to import. The file should have a header row corresponding with your model attributes. You don’t have to include all columns, as default values will be inserted for columns you leave out.

I created a CSV file with the following two records and imported it.

First name,Last name Jane,Doe John,Doe

Downloading Data

Active Admin enables you to download the data in CSV, XML or JSON formats.

When you download the CSV file, you will see the model’s attributes as the file’s headers. You can indicate what is included in the CSV file. For the Author model, format our CSV file to only include the author’s first and last names.

In app/admin/author.rb include the following.

csv do column :first_name column :last_name end

You can also enable Spreadsheet exports. Add the following to the Gemfile.

gem 'activeadmin-axlsx'

Run bundle install . On running the app, you will see an XLSX link included on every resource page as one of the options for downloading data.

It’s possible to format the data exported in the spreadsheet. Below, the author first and last names are included, and the header color is changed. In app/admin/author.rb add.

xlsx(:header_style => {:bg_color => 'C0BFBF', :fg_color => '000000' }) do delete_columns :id, :created_at, :updated_at end

If you don’t want to offer XML as a download option, you can change the options for a particular model by adding the following in the model’s Active Admin file. For example, in app/admin/author.rb add the statement below, which will only change the links on the Author page.

index download_links: [:csv, :xlsx]

To set the options for all resources in your namespace add the following to the config/initializers/active_admin.rb file.

ActiveAdmin.setup do |config| config.namespace :admin do |admin| admin.download_links = [:csv, :xlsx] end end

Conclusion

We have looked at some common customizations, but there are a ton more features that Active Admin has that we haven’t covered. To find out more, start with the documentation and the Github page.