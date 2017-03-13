Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's created enterprise specifications, websites and online applications for companies and organisations including the UK Parliament, the European Parliament, the Department of Energy & Climate Change, Microsoft, and more. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler.
Craig's articles
Shared Server Hosting: the Pros and Cons
By Craig Buckler,
The range of hosting options has become bewilderingly complex. Craig discusses the advantages and disadvantages of choosing a shared server option.
Dedicated Server Hosting: the Pros and Cons
By Craig Buckler,
When you're new to the world of internet hosting, figuring out all options can be tough. In this article, Craig Buckler explains the dedicated server.
Web Industry Insights 2017
By Craig Buckler,
Craig discusses the tools, languages and career satisfaction levels of 64,000 developers who completed the 2017 Stack Overflow survey.
Social Media 2.0: Real Life Augmentation
By Craig Buckler,
The next generation of social media is here. Your devices will integrate augmented reality to end the distinction between your real and online lives.
How to Synchronize WordPress Live and Development Databases
By Craig Buckler,
Developing WordPress themes and plugins on a local server can be problematic if it doesn't match your live system. Craig discusses synchronization options.
7 Ways to Make WordPress Simpler for Users
By Craig Buckler,
Despite being one of the easier Content Management Systems, WordPress can be bewildering for some users. Fortunately, the experience can be simplified.
How to Create WordPress MySQL Databases on cPanel
By Craig Buckler,
Craig's simple tutorial is for anyone who's ever struggled to install a WordPress MySQL database using cPanel. That's everyone, right?!
What is HTTP/2?
By Craig Buckler,
HTTP/2 will eventually supersede HTTP/1.1. What is it? Can you use it today? Do you need to update your website? Craig Buckler provides the answers.
10 Features to Look for in a Premium WordPress Theme
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler looks at ten considerations to help you make the best choice when purchasing a premium WordPress theme.
How to Pass Command Line Parameters to Gulp Tasks
By Craig Buckler,
Have you ever wanted to write Gulp Tasks that accept command line arguments? Craig Buckler shows you how and covers some potential use cases.