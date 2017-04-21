Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's created enterprise specifications, websites and online applications for companies and organisations including the UK Parliament, the European Parliament, the Department of Energy & Climate Change, Microsoft, and more. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler.
Craig's articles
Flow Control in Modern JS: Callbacks to Promises to Async/Await
Craig Buckler digs into key problems related to asynchronous programming in JavaScript, showing how to make your life easier with Promises and async/await.
What’s new in ES2017: Async functions, improved objects and more
Craig Buckler reviews the main JavaScript updates introduced with ES2017, and also giving a brief outline of how the updating process works.
ES6 in Action: Enhanced Object Literals
Craig looks at object literals, digging into new features introduced from ES2015 (ES6) that make object handling even easier in modern browsers and Node.js.
Retrofit Your Website as a Progressive Web App
Provide a great mobile experience without building native apps. Craig Buckler walks you through converting an existing site to a Progressive Web App.
Understanding ES6 Modules
Craig Buckler introduces ES6 modules, showing how they can be used today with the help of a transpiler.
ES6 in Action: Destructuring Assignment
Craig's latest tutorial explains how to use complex-sounding ES6 destructuring assignment shorthand syntax to simplify your code and save typing effort.
ES6 in Action: How to Use Proxies
Craig describes how to use proxies in ES6 to perform meta-programming operations such as intercepting object property inspections and function calls.
How to Get Started with Material Design for Bootstrap
Craig Buckler shows you how to use Material Design for Bootstrap to build great websites for projects and clients faster.
How to Track Ecommerce Transactions with Google Analytics
Craig Buckler shows how, with a small amount of code, you can use Google Analytics to track online shop transactions and every product purchased.
How to Track JavaScript and Ajax Events with Google Analytics
Craig Buckler shows how to use Google Analytics to track not just page views but also events such as Ajax updates, file downloads and social interactions.
Uploadcare: Your Super-Powered Image CDN
This tutorial takes you through the various ways you can use the Uploadcare CDN API, including responsive images, resizing and progressive image loading
Which Browsers Should Your Website Support?
How do you choose a set of applications from an ever-changing landscape of devices, operating systems and browsers? Craig discusses pragmatic options.
How to Create Custom Components Using Component IO
Craig Buckler shows you how to create your first reusable component with Component IO.
Truthy and Falsy: When All is Not Equal in JavaScript
Anything in JavaScript can be considered either truthy or falsy. Craig looks at what these values are and the bizarre rules that apply when they're compared
How to Get Started With restdb.io and Create a Simple CMS
Craig Buckler shows you how to use RestDB to create a simple CMS.
Should Users be Permitted to Disable JavaScript?
Craig Buckler takes a renewed look at why, in 2017, some users might disable JavaScript and asks if progressive enhancement is still worth the effort.
How to Get Started with Your Website Content Security Policy
Your website is open to attack from a range of third-party components. Fortunately, you can restrict their activities with a robust Content Security Policy.
An Introduction to Component IO
Craig Buckler takes a look at Component IO, which provides content management for individual pieces of your website.
Top Ten New Development Tools of June 2017
Top development tools compiled by StackShare. This month: SQL meets desktop, terminal sharing and HTML embedded functionality!
How to Backup Your WordPress Site
Few people care about backups until they lose everything and catastrophic WordPress failure is guaranteed! Craig discusses numerous backup options.
Hosting: What are Multi-Domain and Reseller Plans?
Creating individual hosting accounts for multiple clients can be awkward for web agencies. Fortunately, many hosts provide facilities to ease the burden.
Cloud Hosting: the Pros and Cons
The term "cloud" is used in different contexts and services. Craig explains the basic concepts and the way in which it has revolutionized hosting.
The Web’s Most Annoying Dark Patterns
Does the web delight or displease you? Craig lists his least favourite UI and marketing dark patterns. Have you developed on the dark side?
Does Your Web Host Pass These 7 Tests?
Comparing web hosts and hosting services is difficult. Craig discusses the features and issues you should consider before committing your money.
How to Improve the Performance of Your WordPress Theme
Average page weight has reached 2.8Mb. WordPress, which powers a third of websites, is partly responsible. Craig shows how to boost your theme performance.
How to Create Custom WordPress Shortcodes for Your Editors
WordPress shortcodes provide a quick and simple way to add advanced page functionality without relying on editors to edit raw HTML. Craig explains how.
Your Domain Name: Do You www or Not?
Your primary website domain can be served on an address without the 'www' so is it necessary? Craig discusses the pros, cons and technical solutions.
How to Customize the WordPress ToolBar
Whether you find the WordPress toolbar useful or useless, it's easy to customize the menus or remove them entirely. Craig reveals how...
10 Easy WordPress Security Tips
If your WordPress installation has ever been cracked, Craig provides ten simple solutions which can enhance security within minutes.
How to Take Control of Page and Post Revisions in WordPress
WordPress records a copy of every post revision so you can revert to earlier versions. That can be useful but is it affecting your database performance?